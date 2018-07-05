Russia 2018: NCAC and biology of Nigerian culture

Frank Meke

Though Nigerians and friends of Nigeria bemoan the loss of our last outing with Argentina, the truth of our richness in this global expression of friendship and desire to brace for medal as a great football nation cannot be drowned in simplistic tears and sorrow. Yes, we agree that nothing would be more enduring than bringing the global diadem to Nigeria, to black Africa, but beyond football, Russia 2018 brings to light a different kind of global diplomacy, friendship and expression of cultural rebirth and movement of humanity to love and togetherness crested on cultural evolution.

Indeed, global football has come to expose each nation on the field of cultural biology, the jerseys, food, chants and drumming, traditional wears; language and diverse tongues, peculiar strength and ways of celebration. Here the Mexicans have sold to the world, the Mexican wave, a manner of celebrating victory and joy to which other climes had come to accept.

Significantly, this is where Nigeria under the very watchful direction of National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) craved to market Nigeria at Russia 2018. It was not a mere dream, but a well thought out and deliberate stragegy by Otunba Segun Runsewe whose evangelical understanding of Nigeria’s cultural and tourism biology has brought a practical meaning to sports tourism offering not only to Russians and the very hungry knowledge seeking sports fans across the world but to our football Federation and the Sports ministry.

Runsewe’s NCAC has a dream but dreams can be forgotten or misinterpreted, so the practical bearing to which NCAC under Runsewe tend to mingle and cause to be exposed, the historical and cultural content in our football evolution, through massive collection, exposition and narrative of how Nigeria’s Green Eagles and the iconic soccer influencers from 1960 till date, stands Nigeria out in Russia.

At a well attended exhibition showcasing the birth and past glory of our national teams, the teaming Nigerian fans, Nigerian Embassy officials and tourists, all beheld the cinematic expressions and embellishment of our unique arts, crafts and culinary endowments which brought fresh insight to how great Nigeria is and could be.

The exhibition under the Nigeria House project held at Gagari, area of Moscow was a week of Nigerian cultural gangantuasim with enduring lessons and benefits, social and economic visitations beyond mere expressive sentiments to which minders of our global diplomatic frontiers must embrace.

Wait for this!! Nigeria’s outing at the heart of the Kremlin – the Red Square will remain un-delectable in minds of millions of football fans and tourists who participated and witnessed the very powerful cultural expression and showcase of Nigeria by Otunba Runsewe’s NCAC. The near suffocation of Nigeria’s cultural and diverse tourism offerings did not end on this competitive world stage. Runsewe and his talented team gave out well researched and documented hard and soft copies of various festivals, and iconic state by state cultural and tourism wonders in Nigeria.