Russia 2018 : My fears for Super Eagles – Ekeji

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Former Director General of the defunct National Sports Commission (NSC), Patrick Ekeji, has said that the Super Eagles would have a lot of job to do to meet the expectations of Nigerians at the Russia 2018 World Cup.

Speaking during the official launch of Chioma Ajunwa Foundation in Abuja last weekend, the former Green Eagles player enumerated the challenges that will confront the team as limited camping period before the start of the competition and the ability of the technical adviser, Gernot Rohr to sharpen the team’s attack.

Asked if Nigeria is on course in the area of preparation, Ekeji stated:

“Of course, I will say that we are on course. We have qualified for the tournament, which was an indication that we are on course. Having been there as the Director General of the National Sports Commission and coach of the team, I know what it is to prepare a national team for a tournament of such magnitude. Let me say that the challenge that the coach of the national team has is that the players he depends on to deliver are playing in different parts of the world. This makes it difficult for him to assemble them when he wants to. It is a very big challenge especially when it is not the kind of challenge most European countries that qualified would have.”

Continuing, Ekeji said: “Certainly, Germany, Russia, Spain and even England won’t have that kind of problem because most their players are playing in their leagues. Argentina and Brazil will encounter such problem for such obvious reason but not with the degree we would have in Nigeria.”

“My other concern is that many of our players are not playing in the top leagues of Europe. It is only a handful of them and Rohr will not even have them as much as he desires. We have very short preparatory period if one looks at the FIFA window.”