The Sun News
Latest
11th December 2017 - Russia 2018 : My fears for Super Eagles – Ekeji
11th December 2017 - PIGB: OPS kicks against FG’s single regulator in oil industry
11th December 2017 - Fuel scarcity, act of cruelty, sabotage – NLC
11th December 2017 - Companies should structure CSI into control systems
11th December 2017 - Social Responsibility: The Fidelity Way  
11th December 2017 - We’re committed to building great future for Nigerian children –Sharma, COO, Dufil Prima Foods Plc
11th December 2017 - As vehicle for economic development
11th December 2017 - GOtv Boxing Night 13: ‘I’m coming to win,’ Ghana’s Ayiitey warns Afonja Warrior 
11th December 2017 - Bayelsa holds sports summit 
11th December 2017 - COPA Lagos : Ambode commends Beach Soccer Eagles, Gidi Sharks
Home / Cover / Sports / Russia 2018 : My fears for Super Eagles – Ekeji

Russia 2018 : My fears for Super Eagles – Ekeji

— 11th December 2017

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Former Director General of the defunct National Sports Commission (NSC), Patrick Ekeji, has said that the Super Eagles would have a lot of job to do to meet the expectations of Nigerians at the Russia 2018 World Cup.

Speaking during the official launch of Chioma Ajunwa Foundation in Abuja last weekend, the former Green Eagles player enumerated the challenges that will confront the team as limited camping period before the start of the competition and the ability of the technical adviser, Gernot Rohr to sharpen the team’s attack.

Asked if Nigeria is on course in the area of preparation, Ekeji stated:

“Of course, I will say that we are on course. We have qualified for the tournament, which was an indication that we are on course. Having been there as the Director General of the National Sports Commission and coach of the team, I know what it is to prepare a national team for a tournament of such magnitude. Let me say that the challenge that the coach of the national team has is that the players he depends on to deliver are playing in different parts of the world. This makes it difficult for him to assemble them when he wants to. It is a very big challenge especially when it is not the kind of challenge most European countries that qualified would have.”

Continuing, Ekeji said: “Certainly, Germany, Russia, Spain and even England won’t have that kind of problem because most their players are playing in their leagues. Argentina and Brazil will encounter such problem for such obvious reason but not with the degree we would have in Nigeria.”

“My other concern is that many of our players are not playing in the top leagues of Europe. It is only a handful of them and Rohr will not even have them as much as he desires. We have very short preparatory period if one looks at the  FIFA window.”

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Russia 2018 : My fears for Super Eagles – Ekeji

— 11th December 2017

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Former Director General of the defunct National Sports Commission (NSC), Patrick Ekeji, has said that the Super Eagles would have a lot of job to do to meet the expectations of Nigerians at the Russia 2018 World Cup. Speaking during the official launch of Chioma Ajunwa Foundation in Abuja last weekend,…

  • PIGB: OPS kicks against FG’s single regulator in oil industry

    — 11th December 2017

    Organised private sector (OPS) has said it was averse to a single regulator for the oil sector, as championed in the new Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB). It said the idea of a single regulator was contrary to industry standards, which, by default, already provide for an upstream and downstream regulator, noting that the responsibilities…

  • Fuel scarcity, act of cruelty, sabotage – NLC

    — 11th December 2017

    The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has described the ongoing fuel scarcity in the country as an act of cruelty and sabotage from which a few privileged people were benefiting. The NLC president, Ayuba Wabba, in condemning the prevailing scarcity of petroleum products across the country, said it has led to avoidable pain and suffering. He…

  • My six-month suspension was unconstitutional -Ndume

    — 11th December 2017

    From Fred Itua, Abuja Senator Ali Ndume was suspended by the upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly in March, following the adoption of a report submitted by the Senate committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions. Having served out his suspension, Ndume resumed on Tuesday, 14th November 14, 2017. In this interview, the immediate-past…

  • Human Rights Day 2017: UN Launching Year-Long Campaign To Honor Foundation Document

    — 10th December 2017

    Sunday (Dec. 10) marks Human Rights Day, a day that is celebrated every year to commemorate the United Nations General Assembly’s adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948 and the importance of securing human rights for all people. This year, Dec. 10 also marks the launch of a year-long campaign for the 50th anniversary of the…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share