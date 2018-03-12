Russia 2018: My fears for Super Eagles –Akinwunmi

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) first Vice President, Seyi Akinwunmi said only bad luck can stop the current Super Eagles squad from lifting the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup trophy.

Akinwunmi told SportingSun in Abuja that the federation had done everything possible to ensure that the players concentrate on prosecuting the games without any distraction.

Asked what the federation considered a realistic target for the team, he said: “I honestly believe that there is no height we cannot attain at this World Cup, but we need an element of luck.

“We have a set of boys that are disciplined, talented and the federation is determined to do everything to ensure that the challenges are eliminated. We have made arrangements to ensure that the boys have nothing in their mind other than to fight it out on the pitch and win our matches.

“If we are lucky to win our matches to qualify us from the group stage and once we get to the quarterfinals, there is nothing stopping us because that stage is anybody’s game. We are very hopeful, focused and looking forward to win the World Cup. It is realistic target because football is about the talent you have and how you are able to transform it on the pitch,” he said.

What then should be his biggest fear for Eagles participation, he replied: “My greatest fear is injury, the ball hitting the bar and other natural factors beyond human control.

“Beyond these, I am not afraid of any other thing because we have good squad to confront any team at the World Cup. I was at Russia when we played against Argentina, almost everyone wrote Eagles off and claimed that even without Messi Argentina will win. They even forgot that some of our players were not even there too. What impressed me most was how we came back from behind. It was scaring to our opponent. They were panting because they swooped on them like bees,” he quipped.