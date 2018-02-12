Russia 2018: Maradona worries about Eagles

The Nigeria Football Federation and Nigerian Breweries Plc at the weekend exchanged an agreement that both parties called ‘a minimum five-year contract,’ a statement that the relationship would last longer.

At a ceremony in the office of the Nigerian Breweries in Lagos, NFF President, Amaju Pinnick and NB Plc’s Managing Director/CEO Jordi Borrut Bel pledged the commitment of their establishments to the contract.

Pinnick restated his position that NB Plc is “an organization that has been a torch-bearer of excellence and corporate social responsibility for the several decades it has operated in Nigeria,” while Bel reiterated: “We are delighted about this partnership between Nigerian Breweries plc and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF). This relationship provides us an opportunity to celebrate the true Nigerian spirit that is fuelled by patriotism, passion and desire for victory, through the platform of Football.”

The agreement made Star Lager the ‘Official Alcoholic Drink of the Super Eagles’ while Amstel Malta is now the ‘Official Malt Drink of the NFF and the national teams,’ including Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup-bound Super Eagles.

Pinnick said: “There were other companies that were interested in these categories, but once Nigerian Breweries landed, they landed with conviction, with panache and with finality. We are happy to be involved with them.”

“The NFF is delighted to be in this relationship, and we want to assure you that Nigerian football will meet your expectations all round.”

With 10 former Nigeria captains watching and the crème de la crème of Nigerian football administration seated, it was no surprise when NB Plc’s Marketing Director, Franco Maria Maggi declared: “We are not thinking of five years for this partnership. We are thinking of eternity. It is a dream that we have nursed for a long time. It is the ideal thing for Nigerian Breweries to partner with Nigerian football. We are keen to win with Nigeria.”

Pinnick, alongside NFF first Vice President, Seyi Akinwunmi, second Vice President, Shehu Dikko and Deputy General Secretary, Emmanuel Ikpeme signed a Nigerian jersey, which was handed to Bel, while Bel, Maggi and NB Plc’s Corporate Affairs Adviser, Kufre Ekanem signed another which was handed to Pinnick. The NFF later presented customized jerseys to NB Plc’s triumvirate.

NB Plc was set to commit N450 million to the relationship every year, but Itemuagbor, a sports marketing titan, who had brokered several relationships for Nigerian football for years said: “The important thing is not just the amount of money being paid as rights fee; it is the activation of the contract, which Nigerians Breweries and ourselves as the sponsorship agency are committed to doing in a big way.”

Former Nigeria captains, Olusegun Odegbami, Henry Nwosu, Peter Rufai, Augustine Eguavoen, Samson Siasia, Daniel Amokachi, Mutiu Adepoju, Garba Lawal and Ann Chiejine, as well as award –winning former Super Falcons’ forward, Okunwa Igunbor witnessed the occasion.