Russia 2018: Madjer unleashes Leicester duo on Eagles

Russia 2018: Madjer unleashes Leicester duo on Eagles

— 1st November 2017

By Monica Iheakam 

Newly appointed Algerian coach, Rabah Madjer has named Leicester duo, Riyad Mahrez and Islam Slimani in his World Cup qualifier squad against Nigeria.

Madjer who was named national coach for the fourth time in his career on October 18, yesterday announced his 23-man list for the game in which not much is at stake.

The former Algerian star, who is targeting the Fennecs first World Cup qualifier win, called up three goal keepers, nine defenders , five midfielders and six strikers for the encounter billed for the Mohamed Hamlaoui Stadium in Constantine.

Porto midfielder Yacine Brahimi, RSC Anderlecht’s  Sofiane Hanni, Schalke 04 ace Nabil Bentaleb and Napoli defender Faouzi Ghoulam are  among the top names invited to trade tackles with the Super Eagles.

Algeria have lost their last four matches in Group B of the African World Cup qualifiers and will be playing for pride when they face Nigeria  who sealed her  qualification for the mundial on match day five.

The Desert Foxes will face Central African Republic in a friendly on November 14, on the same date Nigeria will play Argentina in a high-profile friendly in Russia.

Meanwhile, Algerian ex- internationals have come to the defence of Madjer, whose appointment as manager of Algeria earlier this month has been the subject of fierce debate in the North African country.

Madjer  who took over from Lucas Alcaraz two weeks ago has been mandated by the Algerian Football Federation to qualify the country for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nation.

 

…As  Russia presents new fan ID design 

A new FAN ID design will be used for identification of spectators of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

“In order to attend the 2018 FIFA World Cup, spectators will have to obtain a FAN ID. This is a mandatory document required for access to stadiums to attend the matches. Spectators can fill an application for FAN ID and get one after purchasing tickets to attend the event,” said Andrei Romankov, Deputy Director of the Department for the Implementation of Strategic Projects, Russian Ministry of Communications and Mass Media.

The FAN ID is a laminated form that contains the user’s personal information and photo. It is issued free of charge and is valid for all the 2018 FIFA World Cup matches.

Foreign citizens and stateless persons can enter the Russian Federation with their FAN IDs without a visa. Entry to the Russian Federation with a FAN ID will be possible starting ten days prior to the date of the first match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Foreign citizens must leave Russia using their FAN IDs within ten days after the date of the last match.

In combination with a match ticket, the FAN ID will also entitle its holder to free travel on the special trains between the 2018 FIFA World Cup host cities and on their public transport on match days.

Foreign football enthusiasts wishing to attend the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia need a FAN ID which they can apply for at fan-id.ru. They can choose to have their FAN IDs delivered by mail or to get them directly from one of the VFS Global Visa Application Centers or one of the foreign offices of the Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation (Rossotrudnichestvo). A list of relevant locations will be available on fan-id.ru.

The start of registration for filling applications for FAN ID will be announced later.

