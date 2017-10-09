Russia 2018 : It’s dream come true – Iwobi

By Monica Iheakam

Alex Iwobi has described Nigeria’s World Cup ticket as a dream come true and thanked Nigerian fans who witnessed his winning goal for his country on Saturday night.

Iwobi came on in the 66th minute for Nigeria against Zambia when the score was still 0-0. Within seven minutes, the 21-year-old not only scored his second goal for his national team but succeeded in firing Nigeria into the Russia 2018 World Cup.

This was only Iwobi’s 12th cap but he’s already made his mark on the Nigeria national team.And he’s not doing too badly for Arsenal either.

“A Dream Come True…We’re Heading To The World Cup .Nice To Get The Winning Goal, Massive Thanks To Our Fans.The Atmosphere Was Crazy’, Iwobi wrote on his twitter handle

Iwobi scored his first goal of the season for the Gunners against Brighton during their 2-0 win a fortnight ago.

It was only his sixth ever Premier League goal and he’d not found the back of the net since January when he scored against Watford.

The winger knows that he needs to add goals and assists to his game considering he’s an attacking player, so hopefully he can continue this run of good form he appears to be in once he returns to north London.

Iwobi’s also created five chances in the league this term and has managed a pass accuracy of 91% on average.