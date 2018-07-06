Russia 2018: FIFA selects 64 referees for knockout stages

The FIFA Referees Committee has selected 17 referees, 37 assistant referees and 10 Video Assistant Referees for the final phase of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia.

Given the number of matches left and the teams that have qualified for the next round, the number of referees has been reduced.

Appointed for the next phase are: Faghani Alireza (IRN); Hukralla Nawaf Abdulla (BHR), Diedhiou Malang (SEN); Sikazwe Janny (ZAM), Geiger Mark (USA); Marrufo Jair (USA); Ramos Palazuelos Cesar Arturo (MEX), Cunha Andres (URU); Pitana Nestor (ARG); Ricci Sandro (BRA), Conger Matthew (NZL), Cakir Cuneyt (TUR); Kuipers Bjorn (NED); Mateu Lahoz Antonio (ESP); Mazic Milorad (SRB); Rocchi Gianluca (ITA); Skomina Damir (SVN)

The Video Assistant Referees are; Sampaio Wilton (BRA); Vigliano Mauro (ARG), Dankert Bastian (GER); Dias Soares Artur (POR); GIL Pawel (POL); Irrati Massimiliano (ITA); Makkelie Danny (NED); Orsato Daniele (ITA); Valeri Paolo (ITA); Zwayer Felix (GER)

The FIFA Referees Committee thanked all the match officials for their commitment and professionalism.