Russia 2018: Fanendo Adi, 4 others may get Eagles call up

— 30th March 2018

With Odion Ighalo as the only visible striker in the Super Eagles set up, technical adviser, Gernot Rohr is set to be considering inviting five new attackers to fight for places in the Russia 2018 World Cup bound team.

A source close to the coach hinted that Major Soccer League Portland Timbers’ hitman, Fanendo Adi is being considered alongside Brown Ideye who plays in China for Tianjin Teda, AS Roma’s Sadiq Umar, Paul Onuachu of FC Midtjylland of Denmark and Obafemi Martins of Shanghai Greenland Shenhua in China.

The Super Eagles’ lack of potent marksman was exposed in the defeat to Serbia on Tuesday and it had led to calls for Rohr to revamp the striking position.

Although Kelechi Iheanacho and Ahmed Musa also play in the striking, Rohr appeared to have settled for Ighalo as the point-man. But in the two pre-World Cup freindlies, he failed to satisfy the yearnings of Nigerians, hence the clamour for new players to be given opportunity to try out.

Adi, who was first invited by Samson Siasia in 2016, is hitting the headlines in the MLS with breadth taking goals.

Strong and deadly in the air, Adi has the ability to bring others into play with his giant frame acting as a shield to hold off defenders. He had already started the season on a high with an assist for Portland Timbers in their first game of the MLS season.

Uche Atuma

