Ighodalo Isiramen

Former Eagles midfield maestro Etim Esin has urged Super Eagles handler, Gernot Rohr to build his team around Victor Moses, Kelechi Ihenacho and Alex Iwobi at the World Cup in Russia.

The trio who ply their trade in England for Chelsea ,Leicester FC and Arsenal FC respectively can inspire the Three -time African Champions during the World Cup tournament,Esin opined.

The ex- Sporting Lokeren player in a chat with Brila Fm monitored by Daily Sun sports praised the development of all three players citing their importance ahead of the tournament.

“I believe if Rohr hands crucial roles to these players in Russia, as World Cup debutants, it would go a long way in bringing out the best in them.

“Building the team around these players would be very instrumental to our chances of progression from our group. We really need to give a good account of ourselves in Russia.”

He also hailed the friendly matches organised by the Nigerian Football Federation as preparations gets intense ahead of the competition this summer.