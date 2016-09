By Judith Nwabia

Former Super Eagles coach, Austin Eguavoen has warned that for Nigeria to land in Russia for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the players must fight like wounded lions when the qualifiers get underway next month.

The Eagles would early next month face Zambia away in the first game of Group B that also has Cameroon and Algeria.

Eguavoen who spoke on Lagos based Sports Radio station, Brila FM said the players have no option but to sit up to pick the sole ticket of Group B.

In his words: “As we are preparing, other teams are also preparing and that’s why all the boys in our team should know that they have a job to do for Nigeria to qualify for the World Cup. They must sit up and give their very best.”

It would be noted that Zambia had early this week named a new manager, Wedson Nyirenda to take charge of Chipolopolo ahead of the October 9 clash against the Eagles in Ndola.

Nigeria had on her part hired German tactician Gernot Rohr last month. Rohr started his reign as Eagles manager on a good note as the Eagles secured a 1-0 victory over Tanzania in an AFCON 2017 qualifier. Zambia had on the same weekend failed to get things right on home soil as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Kenya.