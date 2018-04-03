The Sun News
Russia 2018: Eagles get Innoson Motors backing

— 3rd April 2018

Super Eagles participation at the World Cup got a boost as Innoson Motors have agreed to support the “Fly me to Russia” committee set up by the Ministry of Sport.

Owner of Innoson Motors, Chief Innocent Chukwuma (OFR) assured the committee that he would make cash donations after the Easter holidays and commended the Minister of Sports, Barrister Solomon Dalung for leading the team to his office in Nnewi.

 “I have never seen a minister that will make himself available for this kind of visit. It shows that the Minster of Sports has the drive to see that his ministry doesn’t fail. I am sure if we have many like him Nigeria will be a better place for all,” Chukwuma added.

He also wished the Eagles well as they continue their preparation for the Mundial. “I think we have a bunch of players who are talented and ready to do Nigeria proud. The coach, Gernot Rohr has also shown that he has the wherewithal to do well with the team in Russia. I will definitely support them as we hope they can do us proud.”

Dalung commended Chukwuma for his kind gesture and called on other well-meaning Nigerian, corporate organizations and state governments to support the committee raise funds for the Super Eagles.

The committee, headed by the President of Para Powerlifting Nigeria, Queen Uboh Idris, said her committee was working with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on the project.

Other members of the committee are former internationals, Samson Siasia, Augustine Eguavoen, Waidi Akanni, Uche Okowa and James Adel, Special Assistant to the Commissioner of Sports in Delta State.

