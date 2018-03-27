Russia 2018: Don’t set target for Super Eagles, Abdulahi tells Nigerians, NFF

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Former Minister of Sports, Mallam Bolaji Abdulahi has pleaded with Nigerians and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) not to put the Super Eagles under pressure by setting target for them at the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Answering questions from SportingSun in Abuja yesterday, the ruling APC’s spokesperson noted the team should be allowed to take the competition one game after another and avoid playing under pressure if the team must play well at the championship.

Abdulahi noted that the Super Eagles had played with confidence to convince Nigerians of their business like-minded ahead of the World Cup, adding that the team should be allowed to play its natural football and excel in Russia.

Abdullahi, who maintained that Nigerian teams are noted for good football, added that it was good display of football that earned the 1994 Super Eagles squad their status and not that they played in the quarterfinals of the USA ‘94 edition of the World Cup

“Well for the Super Eagles, it is about working and praying. I believe we have good players in the team. Our last friendly game against Poland was quite good. I think the team has given us confidence with their performance.

“I think what we need from them is good football and not setting target for the team. It is good football that we are known for as Nigerians. The USA 94 team did not become a historical icon of football that they are because they got to the quarterfinals, but because they played good football and that is what we expect from the Super Eagles in Russia”, he said.