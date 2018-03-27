The Sun News
Latest
27th March 2018 - Russia 2018: Don’t set target for Super Eagles, Abdulahi tells Nigerians, NFF
27th March 2018 - NCAC partners Supporters Club for Russia 2018 World Cup
27th March 2018 - Kudos, knocks greet apology
27th March 2018 - PDP to Nigerians: We’re sorry
27th March 2018 - 1 killed as police foil robbery in Delta
27th March 2018 - Nigeria completely directionless –Wike
27th March 2018 - FG trains ex-militants on fish farming
27th March 2018 - TSA: CBN paid N7.6bn to MDAs without approval –AGF
27th March 2018 - Anxiety in Transport Ministry, NIMASA over $429m security contract
27th March 2018 - There’s plot to discredit me –Jonathan
Home / Sports / Russia 2018: Don’t set target for Super Eagles, Abdulahi tells Nigerians, NFF

Russia 2018: Don’t set target for Super Eagles, Abdulahi tells Nigerians, NFF

— 27th March 2018

Romanus Ugwu,  Abuja

Former Minister of Sports, Mallam Bolaji Abdulahi has pleaded with Nigerians and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) not to put the Super Eagles under pressure by setting target for them at the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Answering questions from SportingSun in Abuja yesterday, the ruling APC’s spokesperson noted the team should be allowed to take the competition one game after another and avoid playing under pressure if the team must play well at the championship.

Abdulahi noted that the Super Eagles had played with confidence to convince Nigerians of their business like-minded ahead of the World Cup, adding that the team should be allowed to play its natural football and excel in Russia.

Abdullahi, who maintained that Nigerian teams are noted for good football, added that it was good display of football that earned the 1994 Super Eagles squad their status and not that they played in the quarterfinals of the USA ‘94 edition of the World Cup

“Well for the Super Eagles, it is about working and praying. I believe we have good players in the team. Our last friendly game against Poland was quite good. I think the team has given us confidence with their performance.

“I think what we need from them is good football and not setting target for the team. It is good football that we are known for as Nigerians. The USA 94 team did not become a historical icon of football that they are because they got to the quarterfinals, but because they played good football and that is what we expect from the Super Eagles in Russia”, he said.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Kudos, knocks greet apology

— 27th March 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja; Chinelo Obogo; Chukwudi Nweje Kudos and knocks have trailed the apology. Some commended the party for toeing the path of honour and others including the APC and the United Progressives Party (UPP) were harsh in their attacks. While the National Publicity Secretary of APC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, expressed happiness that PDP has…

  • PDP to Nigerians: We’re sorry

    — 27th March 2018

    • Opposition party begs Nigerians for past mistakes Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in a rare display of candour, has begged Nigerians for forgiveness for the several grave mistakes it committed while it held the rein of power at the centre between 1999 and 2015. National Chairman of the party, Mr. Uche…

  • 1 killed as police foil robbery in Delta

    — 27th March 2018

    Ben Dunno, Warri Men and officers of the B’Division under the Warri Area Command, at the weekend killed a member of an armed robbery syndicate during a foiled robbery operation on a residential apartment in Warri area. It was gathered that the two suspected armed bandits, on Friday night, invaded a house, No 20, Ekabo…

  • Nigeria completely directionless –Wike

    — 27th March 2018

    • Launches new tax management system  Tony John, Port Harcourt  Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that Nigeria is now completely directionless, with the country permanently on a dangerous downward slide. Wike stated this yesterday, when he administered oath of office on four judges of the state High Court and Customary Court of Appeal, at the…

  • FG trains ex-militants on fish farming

    — 27th March 2018

    The Federal Government, under its Amnesty Programme, has trained ex-militants drawn from the oil producing states in the country on fish farming. Speaking during a week long entrepreneurship refresher training on fish farming in Benin yesterday, the programme facilitator and Managing Director, Nolia Consult Limited, Charles Odemwingie Aibangbee, said the training was part of the Federal…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share