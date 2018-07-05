Russia 2018: Colombian players receive death threats

Colombians urged calm last night after the two players who missed penalties against England suffered insults and threats from furious fans on social media.

Vile messages targeting Mateus Uribe and Carlos Bacca started to appear within minutes of Colombia being knocked out of the World Cup following the dramatic shoot-out.

Uribe’s penalty hit the crossbar while Bacca’s attempt was saved by hero England goalkeeper Pickford.

The posts, mostly aimed at Bacca who fans thought took the worse penalty, warned the players they were ‘dead’, urged them to kill themselves and told them not to return to the South American country.

The sinister messages were made despite a police investigation into early death threats made towards Colombian player Carlos Sanchez after he was send off three minutes into the team’s World Cup opener against Japan.