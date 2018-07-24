With voting closed on Monday, the result of the poll for the best goal of Russia 2018 World Cup will be unveiled today.

Nigeria’s Ahmed Musa and 16 other players whose goals were shortlisted will then know if their exploits gathered enough public support.

Eighteen goals were shortlisted with Russia’s Denis Cheryshev is the only one with two short listed goals. He scored a total of four goals in the tournament. Belgium and Russia however lead the pack regarding the number of scorers.

The third-placed Belgium scored a total of 16 goals in seven matches, becoming the team with the highest number of goals in the tournament. The emerging football powers have three scorers listed.

They are: Adna Januzaj, Nacer Chadli and Dries Mertens. The uniqueness of Ahmed Musa’s goal is that it is one of the six that were scored from within the penalty box as the pacy Nigerian striker combined good ball control, dribbling skill, precision and powerful shot to score the goal.