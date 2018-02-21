Russia 2018: Aiteo hails NFF’s World Cup plans

•Assures Eagles of support

George Aluo

Super Eagles official sponsor, Aiteo Group has expressed delight with the plans put in place by the nation’s soccer governing body, NFF ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup.

Aiteo’s Deputy Managing Director, Francis Peters who spoke Monday night during the maiden NFF awards bankrolled by the oil giant said the company is delighted with Russia 2018 World Cup programme released recently by the NFF.

In his words: “We are particularly delighted by NFF’s preparation for the tournament, as is evident in their World Cup plans recently publicized. For the Super Eagles, our wish is that the team matches our expectation. AITEO – as the team’s Official Sponsor – will certainly be in Russia to offer support and encouragement in our usual way. To demonstrate our commitment to achieving a successful World Cup outing, we have paid the sum of $600,000 and N320 million to cover our contractual obligation of providing support to the technical crew of all the teams for the whole of 2018, well beyond the World Cup.”

Peters stressed that Aiteo is also impressed with the efforts being made by the new leaders of African football governing body, CAF to take African football to the next level, even as he commended FIFA for piloting the growth and development of football globally.

“The positive changes and accomplishments that have occurred in African Football, over the past 11 months, have not been accidental. We are truly impressed by the direction and vision of the CAF President, Mr. Ahmad Ahmad and his new team, which includes our own Amaju Pinnick, in their quest to elevate African football to a deserved higher level. We further convey our highest admiration to FIFA, the organisation at the apex of the organogram of the world game. Its leadership, under the direction of its President, Mr. Gianni Infantino, continues to astutely pilot the growth and development of the game in a manner that most positively impacts the widest reach of the population of the planet,” Peters said.

Peters further gave a pat on the back to Lagos State governor, Akinwumi Ambode who he noted shares the same vision with Aiteo, that of taking Nigerian and African football to greater heights.