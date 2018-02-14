RUSSIA 2018: Aghahowa tasks Eagles on fitness

Ighodalo Isiramen

Former Super Eagles striker Julius Aghahowa has challenged Gernot Rohr’s World Cup hopefuls on the need to maintain hundred per cent fitness ahead of the the global fiesta billed to go down in the cold regions of Russia.

The ex-Shaktar Donetsk forward in a chat with Brila Fm advised that it is important for the lads to stay 100% fit ahead of the tourney.

“From my Korea/Japan World Cup experience, I think fitness is the essential thing and the players should try as much as possible to remain fit going to the World Cup,” Aghahowa stated.

“Going to a tournament as big as the World Cup,therefore means we have to go with our best legs (fit players) if we are to really go far in the tournament.”

“The World Cup as we all know is going have the very best of players on parade ,so we can’t afford to go into a competition like this with unfit players cause it would really derail the chances of the team to give its best on the pitch of play.

The Edo state born attacker who plied his trade in Ukraine, England, and Turkey during his career representing Shakhtar Donetsk, Wigan Athletic, and Kayserispor before bidding the game of football farewell.

Aghahowa played 32 matches and scored 14 goals for the Nigerian national team, including their only goal at the 2002 World Cup against Sweden.