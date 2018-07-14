Russia 2018: 60 Nigerians brought to Russia for World Cup stranded, duped

About 60 Nigerians who said they entered Russia on the pretext of being World Cup fans camped outside Nigerian embassy in Moscow yesterday are asking for help. Sofiya Dukhovnaya, an activist with the anti-human trafficking group Alternativa, told The Associated Press the men arrived in Russia using a legal loophole posing as World Cup fans. An agency in Nigeria sold them World Cup fan identification cards that allowed them to enter Russia without a visa and promised them work. Read also: Flying Eagles hold Young Pharaohs in Alexandria

But it was clear that the men were not in Russia for the soccer because they didn’t know which matches their national team was playing or even how many players were on the team, according to Dukhovnaya. Once in Russia, the men realised they had been lied to. There were no jobs lined up for them, their return tickets turned out to be fake and they very quickly ran out of money and couldn’t afford food and shelter. ”They were hoping to