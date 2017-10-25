The Sun News
Latest
25th October 2017 - Rural healthcare initiative launched in Abuja
25th October 2017 - U.S music legend Fats Domino dead at 89 years old
25th October 2017 - USAID, Nestle, others to train volunteers on agribusiness
25th October 2017 - EFCC arrests pastor for defrauding members N11m in Rivers
25th October 2017 - Panic as Monkeypox virus lands in Ebonyi
25th October 2017 - Legacy debts account for $3b of $5.5bn foreign loans – FG
25th October 2017 - Monkeypox: Community at loggerheads with Delta govt. over presence of patient
25th October 2017 - 2019: Women urged to be advocates of peace
25th October 2017 - Kebbi to retrain unqualified teachers
25th October 2017 - BREAKING: Air Force strike kills Shekau’s wife in Borno
Home / National / Rural healthcare initiative launched in Abuja

Rural healthcare initiative launched in Abuja

— 25th October 2017

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), FCT chapter, has introduced a grassroots healthcare delivery programme for rural communities.

Dr Chiedozie Achonwa, the FCT NMA Chairman, inaugurated the “Strengthening healthcare initiative’’ at Bako village, Kwali Area Council, to boost healthcare delivery.

Achonwa said the initiative was geared toward strengthening the capacity of health workers in the Primary Healthcare Centre to address some diseases they are unable to take care of.

He further identified the initiative as part of activities to commemorate the physicians week.

Describing PHCs as the bedrock of health system, Achonwa said that an improved healthcare delivery would reduce so many disease burdens like diabetes and cancer, among others, currently bedevilling the nation.

He said that the association would deploy three doctors every week under the initiative to provide free medical services to the people in the area every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Achonwa pledged NMA’s commitment to sustain the initiative, adding that it will be replicated in other area councils in the FCT.

He noted that the initiative was the third in the series of the association’s rural health programme.

He listed earlier initiatives to include rural outreach and training of 100 PHCs workers on neonatal resuscitation.

According to him, doctors charged with this free medical service will help prevent some health challenges in the benefiting communities.

“The doctors under this initiative will work from four to six in the evening Tuesdays and Thursdays while on Saturday they will work from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

“In the course of their duties, if there is any case they are unable to handle, they will refer such cases to University of Abuja Teaching Hospital.

“The NMA FCT members felt there is need for us to contribute our little quota to boost healthcare delivery in different areas of FCT to help humanity apart from our primary duties.

“We came up with this initiative among others to improve the lives of people in the area. With this initiative we will mobile at least three doctors every week to treat people,” Achonwa said.

The chairman urged the management of the council to provide the needed support with regard to infrastructure and security for the actualisation of the initiative goal.

Dr Samuel Adudu, Head of Department, Health/PHC Coordinator of the council, commended the association for piloting the scheme in the area.

Adudu said the council would do its best to accord the doctors the necessary support to ensure the success of the initiative.

Mr Friday Elaigwu, the Supervisory Councillor for Health, said the council would provide needed facilities to enhance healthcare in the area.

Elaigwu, who decried the poor access to healthcare services by the populace, however, assured of the council’s commitment to sensitise citizens on the effectiveness of the health facility and the need to patronise it.

According to him, through this initiative, healthcare delivery in the area will be improved upon and save cost of accessing health by the populace.

Dr Titus Ameh, a Dentist, pledged to contribute his quota through the provision of dental care to the people.

The highlight of the event was the administration of polio vaccines on some children by NMA officials.

(Source: NAN)

Post Views: 42
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Rural healthcare initiative launched in Abuja

— 25th October 2017

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), FCT chapter, has introduced a grassroots healthcare delivery programme for rural communities. Dr Chiedozie Achonwa, the FCT NMA Chairman, inaugurated the “Strengthening healthcare initiative’’ at Bako village, Kwali Area Council, to boost healthcare delivery. Achonwa said the initiative was geared toward strengthening the capacity of health workers in the Primary…

  • USAID, Nestle, others to train volunteers on agribusiness

    — 25th October 2017

    Four organisations including Nestle and USAID have initiated a training programme for volunteers in the field of agriculture and agribusiness in Kaduna State. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports under the programme tagged `Feed the Future’, that farmers would be trained in maize quality improvement and small agricultural businesses in the state. Other organisations…

  • EFCC arrests pastor for defrauding members N11m in Rivers

    — 25th October 2017

    From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it has nabbed a pastor, identified as Ameh Idakwoji, for allegedly defrauding members of the church the sum of N11 million, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Idakwoji was alleged to have defrauded his members by diverting cheques and cash meant for the…

  • Panic as Monkeypox virus lands in Ebonyi

    — 25th October 2017

    …Two suspected patients quarantined From: Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Fear has enveloped the residents of Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, as two persons suspected of being carriers of the Monkeypox virus, have been quarantined in the Isolation Unit of the Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki II [FETHA II]. The quarantined patients, Daily Sun gathered, were brought to…

  • Legacy debts account for $3b of $5.5bn foreign loans – FG

    — 25th October 2017

    From: Uche Usim, Abuja Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, on Wednesday, disclosed that $3 billion out of the $5.5 billion offshore loan the Federal Government currently seeks would into refinancing the legacy debts of the Goodluck Jonathan administration. The minister, who spoke at a television programme, also clarified that the proposed $5.5 billion loan…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share