Rural healthcare initiative launched in Abuja

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), FCT chapter, has introduced a grassroots healthcare delivery programme for rural communities.

Dr Chiedozie Achonwa, the FCT NMA Chairman, inaugurated the “Strengthening healthcare initiative’’ at Bako village, Kwali Area Council, to boost healthcare delivery.

Achonwa said the initiative was geared toward strengthening the capacity of health workers in the Primary Healthcare Centre to address some diseases they are unable to take care of.

He further identified the initiative as part of activities to commemorate the physicians week.

Describing PHCs as the bedrock of health system, Achonwa said that an improved healthcare delivery would reduce so many disease burdens like diabetes and cancer, among others, currently bedevilling the nation.

He said that the association would deploy three doctors every week under the initiative to provide free medical services to the people in the area every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Achonwa pledged NMA’s commitment to sustain the initiative, adding that it will be replicated in other area councils in the FCT.

He noted that the initiative was the third in the series of the association’s rural health programme.

He listed earlier initiatives to include rural outreach and training of 100 PHCs workers on neonatal resuscitation.

According to him, doctors charged with this free medical service will help prevent some health challenges in the benefiting communities.

“The doctors under this initiative will work from four to six in the evening Tuesdays and Thursdays while on Saturday they will work from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

“In the course of their duties, if there is any case they are unable to handle, they will refer such cases to University of Abuja Teaching Hospital.

“The NMA FCT members felt there is need for us to contribute our little quota to boost healthcare delivery in different areas of FCT to help humanity apart from our primary duties.

“We came up with this initiative among others to improve the lives of people in the area. With this initiative we will mobile at least three doctors every week to treat people,” Achonwa said.

The chairman urged the management of the council to provide the needed support with regard to infrastructure and security for the actualisation of the initiative goal.

Dr Samuel Adudu, Head of Department, Health/PHC Coordinator of the council, commended the association for piloting the scheme in the area.

Adudu said the council would do its best to accord the doctors the necessary support to ensure the success of the initiative.

Mr Friday Elaigwu, the Supervisory Councillor for Health, said the council would provide needed facilities to enhance healthcare in the area.

Elaigwu, who decried the poor access to healthcare services by the populace, however, assured of the council’s commitment to sensitise citizens on the effectiveness of the health facility and the need to patronise it.

According to him, through this initiative, healthcare delivery in the area will be improved upon and save cost of accessing health by the populace.

Dr Titus Ameh, a Dentist, pledged to contribute his quota through the provision of dental care to the people.

The highlight of the event was the administration of polio vaccines on some children by NMA officials.

(Source: NAN)