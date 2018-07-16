– The Sun News
ELVIS CHUKWU - ROTARY - RURAL COMMUNITIES

Communities lack basic facilities for human survival – Rotary

— 16th July 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos

The District Governor of Rotary International, District 9125, Elvis Chukwu, has lamented that most rural communities in Nigeria lack basic facilities for human survival.

He said Rotary International had been working tirelessly to put a smile on hapless communities and vulnerable persons in the country, particularly displaced victims of herdsmen attacks in Plateau State.

Read also: Rotary Club builds primary school in Kaduna community

Chukwu made the disclosure at the weekend, during the 10th Anniversary Investiture of Rotary International D9125, held at the Crest Hotel, Jos, Plateau State.

“Most of our immediate communities do not have basic infrastructure to live on. Government cannot provide and do everything for the citizenry, these are areas where the communities need and should feel us.

“We should close this gaps and put a smile on the faces of people, who may not have a privilege. I urged you to support Rotary as an organisation and contribute to her various humanitarian projects, to help the helpless in the society.

“We must forget our own happiness by creating a little happiness for others, because when you do good to others, you are the best of yourself, you can be sure whatever funds you commit to our disposal, will be judiciously used.”

Minister of Communications Dr. Abdur-Raheem Adebayo Shittu, who was represented by Director of Spectrum Management, Engr. Daudu Festus, described efforts of Rotary Clubs in providing succor to the less privilege and victims of disaster as apt.

