The Sun News
Latest
1st March 2018 - Runsewe: How Olabisi Onabanjo University professionals ranked an achiever
1st March 2018 - LIRS introduces e-payment for consumption tax
1st March 2018 - All politicians in office are power-tropic
1st March 2018 - Okowa, unemployment and challenge of job creation
1st March 2018 - Boko Haram: Tumultuous trip to Dapchi
1st March 2018 - Politics of bulldozers
28th February 2018 - Electoral Commission fixes general elections timetable till 2055
28th February 2018 - We didn’t expect total support for tenure extension – Oyegun
28th February 2018 - Lake Chad conference: Attendees barred from entry without ‘red badge’
28th February 2018 - Katsina: Panic as suspected heat-related deaths hit Federal University
Home / Columns / Runsewe: How Olabisi Onabanjo University professionals ranked an achiever

Runsewe: How Olabisi Onabanjo University professionals ranked an achiever

— 1st March 2018

There is no doubt that Otunba Matthew Olusegun Runsewe is deliberately conscious of the expectations of president Muhammadu Buhari and the people of Nigeria to the mandate to create and promote a culture economy that would stand out nation our among the emerged and the emerging global cultural destinations.
Indeed, one should be held responsible for not making enough effort to interpret and bring to limelight tourism and culture icons and players such as Runsewe who has progressively given fresh impetus to our recreational endowments, showcasing the inherent value chain, creating jobs and gives hope to the hopeless who had water of cultural tourism life and yet too fearful to take a bold step.
In the last one decade, Runsewe has broken the barrier of our tourism and culture ignorance and, as an apostle on defined mission, never looking back or flattered, you may hate Runsewe for having an undying faith in Nigerian culture and tourism tomorrow, yet as an experienced evangelist, he keeps on winning souls and adherents to cultural tourism business, which many see as a mirage in our quest to the diversification of the economy.
The Runsewe that I know, does not long or wish for huge whispers of appreciations or lobby through the red carpets of the Presidential Villa as is wont with some appointees of government who have nothing to offer, but he commits inspiring energy, futuristic administrative templates and trends of verifiable gains to the government and people of Nigeria that brooks signs and wonders.
Indeed, Runsewe’s work rate and achievement to a lot of people particularly keen observers of emerging Nigerian culture and tourism narratives tend to expose the rot, lies and deceit of other managers of related tourism culture lifelines. His dedication and love for the Nigerian people and their future expectations in this critical area of the economic dawn could be described as the light of the nation and salt to our people’s livelihood, today and tomorrow.
That is the marked difference and may be the drawing force behind the uncountable awards and testimonies of appreciation to this ijebu man who had in course of this single minded and self driven efforts, is at home, across the thousands of tribes and tongues that makes Nigeria a unique place to discover and visit.
No wonder the Olabisi Onabajo University professional administrative group decided last week to call him out to be recognised and appreciated. Among the inspiring nuggets of professional competence and appreciation enumerated by OOU eggheads as befitting of Runsewe’s time-out in the culture and tourism sectors in Nigeria, his unflinching drive to always leave a legacy where he is called to serve stands him above others. It is, therefore, not out of place to say that Runsewe is conscious of history, determined to make Nigeria proud and, above all, he is a game changer out to set records that others now or coming behind may struggle to equal.
I have known Runsewe for more than 15 years. He is never dropping his guard. His other name is humility and, as we drove back to Lagos, the very positive impact of this event of his award by OOU flashed back through my mind. It is really heartwarming to witness the entire university community, led by the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ganiyu Olatunde, flanked by the registrar, Mrs. Omolara Osunsanya, and Professor Michael Ologunde, joining others to confer on Runsewe the well deserved Distinguished Service Award in Administration (DSA). To us on this beat, we congratulate this tireless tourism enigma and look forward to a new Nigeria where culture and tourism would no longer be discussed in whispers and hisses, but as a flourishing destination with jobs and jobs as evidence of growth and impact.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Electoral Commission fixes general elections timetable till 2055

— 28th February 2018

As IPAC throws weight behind INEC over 2019 election sequence  Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the timetable for the General Elections till 2055 in an effort to ensure certainty in the electoral calendar and allow for longterm planning. Speaking on Wednesday at the regular quarterly consultative meeting between the management of INEC…

  • We didn’t expect total support for tenure extension – Oyegun

    — 28th February 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chief John Oyegun has said that he was not surprise with the reactions of some governors objecting to the extension of the tenure of the national leadership of that party. Speaking to newsmen Wednesday, while reacting to the report credited to the chairman of…

  • Lake Chad conference: Attendees barred from entry without ‘red badge’

    — 28th February 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja As soon as President Muhammadu Buhari entered the Transcorp Hilton, where the International Conference on Lake Chad is going on, journalists, foreign delegates, others who did not have red badge attached to their tag were barred from entering the conference room.  President @MBuhari is attending the International Conference on Lake Chad (ICLC)…

  • Katsina: Panic as suspected heat-related deaths hit Federal University

    — 28th February 2018

    Agaju Madugba, Katsina Panic has gripped students at the Federal University, Dutsinma (FUDMA), Katsina State, following the death of two students in an hostel. A 100 level student of Department of Mathematics and Computer Science, Kayode Aliu Gabriel, died on February 23, followed three days later by the death of Abubakar Safiyanu, a 200 level student from…

  • I’ll whip Buhari to line if he refuses to run in 2019 – House Chief Whip

    — 28th February 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja House of Representatives Chief Whip Alhassan Ado-Doguwa has promised to do everything in his power, including whipping to submission, to ensure that President Buhari contests the 2019 Presidential election. Speaking on the sidelines of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, Ado-Doguwa, argued that deciding his future for the…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share