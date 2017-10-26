The Sun News
Runnng from  the Army?

Runnng from  the Army?

— 26th October 2017

It looks like the bond between  some members of the public and the elite class of the Nigerian Army  have started  disintegrating  and fading with the recent  allegation of  forceful “inoculation” exercise embarked upon by the health section of the  Nigerian Army . 

The story making the rounds is that the Army had embarked on a free health exercise  in some states of the country, but the information was twisted to give the impression that the  alleged vaccine being inoculated was  very dangerous to human health. This twisted information was received with rapt acceptance and parents were reported to be in a pandemonium  frenzy  as they stormed schools to  withdraw their children from schools. The unfortunate situation happened in Abia, Anambra, Rivers, Niger  and Bayelsa states. Many of the parents  who gave reasons  for evacuating their children from schools had no  intelligent answer to offer than stating that, they heard that other parents were evacuating their children from the schools. Many alluded to the fact that they heard that the Army was alleged to be injecting children with an unknown vaccine. The story was so rife that schools, markets and offices were temporarily  emptied and forced to closed down. ln some states, the prompt intervention  of  the State Governor  helped to calmed the situation yet the people were not  satisfied as they viewed every social activities of the Army from a different perspective. The Army, sequel to this scenario instantly  became a leperous institution that must be deserted like the  Biblical Leper who hanged bell to announce its every  movement because the disease is contagious. 

It is rather unfortunate that such attitude is found among Nigerians of  the twentieth century, especially supposedly enlightened  lgbo parents. One would have thought that Nigerians should have outgrown such behavior. That the Army embarked on such humanitarian gesture should be a welcome development and  a commendable gesture. Such humanitarian  exercise has an international stamp affixed to it. Such gesture have  become  the window where the Army routinely  express their humane gesture  to the civilian populace. It should be appreciated.

It is on record that after the lraq war, the American Army  moved into  the communities  to provide  them with health care. The  same gesture was recorded in Afghanistan. Recently, the French military extended such  free health gesture to the rural dwellers in  Sudan and Chad. l remembered while in Haiti on a United Nation  official assignment, all the military personnel  including Nigerian Army  on foreign mission  in Haiti embarked on free medical humanitarian exercises.  Back home, while  on a trip to Sambisa forest, the Army despite its choked exercises still found time to extend health gesture to  both the indigenes of  Borno and also to the internally displaced persons( lDPs) in  Chibok and Bama Local Government Areas . 

Interestingly, similar free health gestures were carried out in Ebonyi, lmo,  Enugu, Cross Rivers and Akwa-lbom states in the full glare of not  only the political leaders but of the media and  security personnels from other sister institutions. So, how come the people  of  these concerned states that ought to be expectant, suddenly  became hatters of the Army. 

ln Enugu, lmo and  Ebonyi which  are three of the  South Eastern states the same Nigerian Army health team was welcomed with pomp  and pageantry as  the Deputy Governor of  Ebony state, Dr. Eric Kelechi Igwe, and the General Officer Commanding 82 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Adamu Baba Abubakar with other top dignitaries, watched as Lieutenant General TY Buratai, embarked on a humanitarian health restoration gesture to the people of Ebonyi and later moved to Cross Rivers. Many hypertensive  elders benefited   from blood pressure measurements kits and  in the areas of dental care, optometry, laboratory services and free eye glasses, de-worming tablets, assorted drugs, mosquitoe nets and sanitiser of various categories were freely given while the children were not left out. The question is: Are they different bunch of Army that carried out those other aforementioned gestures?Are they not Nigerian Army  personnels, made up of citizens of  all the ethnic groups in the country. Instead of commending the Army under Lieutenant General Bruatai for a wonderful thought out programme, we are  assisting in demoralising them by not being appreciative. When last did we witnessed such  gesture by past leaders of the same institution? Such programme was never considered, neither did they  explain what happened to the budget. Today, here comes a man, who has abundant milk of human kindness and had thought it necessary to embark on such humaniterean gesture and the people are allowing evil evangelists to peddle false stories against the programme. lf the Army  had closed its eyes to the health needs of the poor and their children, would all these uproar be entertained?  l think those states where there were recorded stampede, should  tender an open apology to the Nigerian Army for  openly casting evil aspersions on an institution that is revearved in the sub-region and the world. An Army that  has been described roundly as one of the best in the world. An Army that has brought chains of glory  to the country. Come to reason it, is it possible for all the lgbo in the Army  including top ranking officers, to keep sealed lips and not speak out if they  headed a drop of the information that the Army in which they belong was planning to exterminate their brothers and sister? l truly don’t think so.  However on the other hand, one would have advised the Army to always carry the political leaders along in any of their future humanitarian programmers to avoid  the twisting of noble venture into an ignoble  outing.

Herdsmen  ‘Terrorists’( 1)

No Nigerian leader dare call the Herdsmen terrorists. Neither can any one deny the fact that they  frequently unleash terror on their victims each time they clash.

It’s a known fact that Herdsmen  are of  the Fulani lineage and stock that have their origin in Niger, Chad, Senegal and are found in the Northern parts of Nigeria, Cameroun and Ghana. Even if we find it difficult to classify them as “terrorists”, their actions depict   so. That the Federal Government of Nigeria see no reason and justification to ascribe the demonic word “ Terrorist” to them, does not mean that the people of  Nigeria  are oblivious of their actions and antecedents does speak of who truly they are. The reason is because the list  of their gruesome killings are  endless. Since 2015, these Herdsmen have viciously attacked virtually many local governments in the country leaving pain, tears and sorrow with blood  dripping from their hands as their certificate of achievement. The Herdsmen have killed more Nigerians than any diseases had ever killed.

( To be continued)

