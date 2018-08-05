– The Sun News
CASTER SEMENYA

I’ll run til I’m 40 years old – Semenya

— 5th August 2018

“I still have more goals to set”, Semenya began. “My goal is to run until I am 40 years. So hopefully there are still more Olympics to come.”

Monica Iheakam, Asaba

South Africa’s distance runner, Caster Semenya,  has said that she still has many years ahead of her in track and field, as she has no plan of quitting the sport now.

Semenya said this yesterday in Asaba, venue of the 2018 African senior athletics championship. The The World and Olympic 800m champion, said she was still focused on her middle distance events.

Asaba 2018 African championship is the first time the 27 years old South African would contest in the 400m race at a major international event, returning at 49.96 seconds to clinch gold.

“I still have more goals to set”, Semenya began. I have said it before that my goal is to run until I am 40 years. So hopefully there are still more Olympics to come.

“It is always about having fun and waiting for the right moment to execute and have a good race.

“I have run 400 metres before but not at a competitive level.For me, it is not about who I am running  against, it is just about me doing what I know how to do best.

“When you are a middle distance runner like me, you try to spice up the pace.

“I had to focus on my start, maintain through half way and see what I could produce over the last 150 meters, she stated.

