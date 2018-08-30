Those whom the establishment want to kill rarely escape the dangling axe of the executioner. Saraki survived the plot.

Amaze Obi

He has remained a thorn in the flesh of the All Progressives Congress (APC) since his emergence as the President of the Senate in June 2015. He happened on the scene in the manner of a coup-plotter. Whereas the leadership of the new ruling party was still luxuriating in its victory song, Saraki went a notch higher. He already saw tomorrow. And he confronted it early. That was his point of departure with the ruling establishment. He was not programmed for the office he now occupies. But like a smart Alec, he pulled the rug from under the feet of those who had a different plan of action.

The consequence has been the intrigues and power play that have dogged his ascension to the office of the President of the Senate. While he has been striving to succeed, those on the other end of the spectrum wish him a fall. They want him to crash from Olympian heights. He has been taken through the Code of Conduct Tribunal. There, he was dressed for the slab and made ready for slaughter. But, somehow, he weathered the storm. The tribunal, after several harrowing months of trial, gave him a clean bill of health. His acquittal was rare on our shores. Those whom the establishment want to kill rarely escape the dangling axe of the executioner. Saraki survived the plot.

But then his celebration was cut short. He was slammed with even a more damning charges. Some dare-devil bandits had soaked Offa, a town in Kwara State, in blood. Days later, the long arm of the law dragged them down. A probe was launched into the robbery. Strangely and surprisingly, Saraki’s name popped up. He is being associated with the murderous gang. He has since pleaded innocence. But he is yet to be let off the hook. Indeed, his journey as Senate President has been tortuous. The party that he helped to wrest power from the former ruling party has stopped at nothing to disgrace him out of office. The battle of nerves has been ceaseless. And it got to its apogee recently when Saraki chose to switch his loyalty to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the party that he once abandoned to pitch tent with the APC.

His defection is the issue of the moment. It has taken the face-off between him and the APC to a new height. The party is feeling wounded. It feels abandoned. The Senate President has given it a bloody nose. This development has particularly unsettled Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, the national chairman of the APC, who has collapsed all the offices of the party into his. The way he struts and frets over everything, you would think that Muhammadu Buhari, the President of Nigeria, is under his control. That was why he had the temerity the other day to say that he would sack ministers appointed by the President. That is the stuff the gloating national chairman of the APC is made of. He operates not only as national chairman, he is also the national publicity secretary, national secretary, and all within the party. He is the only officer of the party that is heard or seen. He is, in fact, the superman of the ruling party. But that is by the way. The point here is that Oshiomhole, as the stormy petrel hovering in the firmament of the ruling party, has taken the Saraki affair as his personal battle. He is insisting that Saraki must be impeached as Senate President. He is practically consumed by the pursuit. He is behaving as if his life depends on it.