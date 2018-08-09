Rufai: World Cup bigger than Uzoho— 9th August 2018
Bunmi Ogunyale
Former Super Eagles’ goalie, Peter Rufai believes the World Cup is bigger than Deportivo La Coruna rookies, Francis Uzoho.
The erstwhile Go Ahead Eagles of Holland star made this assertion in Lagos on Wednesday.
According to him, “Uzoho (Francis) is a good and also looks promising in the game. He would have being a good choice in the next World Cup as it is not the place for experimenting with any player.
“You must go to the World Cup with the experienced players because your opponents are aware of the weak links in your team and they want to explore it against you.
“So, we should have waited a little and allow Uzoho grow in order to acquire all the necessary attributes to prepare him for the next Mundial in Qatar.”
Asked about his preferred goalkeeper to man the Super Eagles goal, Rufai opined that Ikechukwu Ezenwa is naturally talented for the role.
“This is not to fault the national team’s manager, Gernot Rohr’s choice. I know all coaches have what they look out for in the players. For me, I would have preferred Ezenwa to be in goal at the World Cup. I believe he has better reflexes and confidence as a goalkeeper.”
Peter Rufai however urged both goalkeeper to move to clubs where they will see action every week in order to keep their place in the national team.
With its Muslim north and Christian south population, Kaduna stands as a befitting case study of a cultural diversity that works. Michael Bush Researching for this series has been an eye-opener. Intermittently, one stumbles on information which challenges the legend that Nigeria boasts no leaders. The blame for that though must be borne on one hand…
