The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
16th September 2016 - EFCC wants to steal my money –Patience Jonathan
16th September 2016 - PDP must apologise to Nigerians –APC
16th September 2016 - 2017 budget: FG to slash MDAs allocations
16th September 2016 - Swiss firms dump dirty fuel in Nigeria –Report
16th September 2016 - Chinese envoy charges FG on economy diversification
16th September 2016 - RSW: FCMB boosts Lagos graduate employment scheme
16th September 2016 - Okorocha sacks Information commissioner, others
16th September 2016 - Abia North: Protest in Aba, Umuahia, over tribunal’s ruling  
16th September 2016 - BringBackOurGirls gives Buhari 3 options to rescue Chibok girls
16th September 2016 - Be more dedicated to your duty, The Sun MD charges staff
Home / Business / RSW: FCMB boosts Lagos graduate employment scheme
First-City-Monument-Bank-620x330

RSW: FCMB boosts Lagos graduate employment scheme

— 16th September 2016

By Steve Agbota

In order to address employability and employment challenges facing today’s graduates, First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has supported Lagos State government on ‘Ready, Set, Work’ (RSW) employability and entrepreneurial training programme.
The programme will enable successful students get internship placements in high ranking corporate organisations. The RSW project is a complementary capacity building programme of the Lagos State government for final year students of tertiary institutions leveraging on available technology, private sector driven and facilitated curriculum to equip participants so as to be fit for the world of work and therefore able to create jobs for themselves or gain easy access to gainful employment after graduation.
The programme, which commenced in June 2016, drilled about 500 final year students from Lagos State University (LASU), Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) and Lagos State College of Health Technology (LASCOHET), in a rigorous curriculum in the employability and entrepreneurship track for 13 weeks and 422 participants graduated during the course of the programme.
Addressing newsmen at the graduation ceremony of the Pioneer of Class 2016 of RSW in Lagos, Head, Strategies and Human Resources, FCMB, Felicia Obozuwa, said the partnership with Lagos State on RSW was part of the bank’s vision to empower young graduates and develop their employability skills.
She stated that, “FCMB is very proud to partner with Lagos State government on RSW and we are also proud to be taking some of the interns for the RSW programme for six months, which has enabled them to acquire some experiences and necessary skills to make them successful in their chosen careers.
“We like to commend the Lagos State government headed by Governor Akinwumi Ambode for this very good initiative that will see a lot of graduates in Lagos State getting a head start in careers in the state.
“We hope other states will take a cue from this initiative so that the whole country can see that our graduates are empowered with skills to make them employable.”
At the ceremony, out of 422 graduating students, 80 were given apprenticeship slots at PWC, GTB, Access Bank, FCMB and Etisalat. Through N15.5 million grant recently approved by Governor Ambode, the first place winner, ‘Biogas Production’ received N1 million in seed funding; the team will also receive N100,000 for the next six months as working capital while Lagos State government also gave ‘Biogas Production’ additional N5 million and the 2nd place winner, ‘Onebox’ received N500,000. It will also receive N100,000 for the next six months as working capital and the 3rd place winner, ‘Artisan on Campus’ received N250,000 and will also receive N100,000 for the next six months as working capital.

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

The EPL is back! Let's jab and poke at teams!

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

Revealed: How Nigerians are making money in this economic rcesson

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Patience_jonathan

EFCC wants to steal my money –Patience Jonathan

— 16th September 2016

•Accuses anti-graft agency of using mercenaries to plead guilty in court   •Ex-First Lady may forfeit N6.3bn propery By Lukman Olabiyi and Perpetua Egesimba Former First Lady, Mrs. Patience Jonathan, yesterday accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of using mercenaries in court to plead guilty on her behalf. She said the anti-graft agency…

  • apc-and-pdp

    PDP must apologise to Nigerians –APC

    — 16th September 2016

    • ‘Lawmakers must tell Buhari truth’ From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the fresh call by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for President Muhammadu Buhari to resign as “a silly statement  not worth the ink it was written with. APC urged the opposition party to apologise to Nigerians for years…

  • Federal-Government-of-Nigeria

    2017 budget: FG to slash MDAs allocations

    — 16th September 2016

    •Utomi, others react From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja, Isaac Anumihe and Bimbola Oyesola President Muhammadu Buhari has said some ministries may get significantly fewer capital allocations than they received in 2016 while others may receive more allocations in the 2017 budget. This was even as the administration prioritises key sectors to get the economy out of…

  • oil-tanker-floating

    Swiss firms dump dirty fuel in Nigeria –Report

    — 16th September 2016

    …No cause for alarm –DPR By Emma Emeozor and Adewale Sanyaolu Swiss trading companies are blending and dumping dirty fuel in Nigeria and other West African countries with more than 100 per cent toxic (sulphur) levels allowed in Europe, causing health and environmental hazards, according to a report. The report, “Dirty Diesel” from Swiss, watchdog…

  • Federal-Government-of-Nigeria

    Chinese envoy charges FG on economy diversification

    — 16th September 2016

    By Bianca Iboma The new Chinese Consulate General in Lagos, Chao Xiaoliang, has called on the Federal Government to intensify its drive on diversification of the economy as it will reduce importation of agricultural, forest products and promote self reliance. He stated this in an address at the 45th anniversary and moon festival celebration in…

  • First-City-Monument-Bank-620x330

    RSW: FCMB boosts Lagos graduate employment scheme

    — 16th September 2016

    By Steve Agbota In order to address employability and employment challenges facing today’s graduates, First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has supported Lagos State government on ‘Ready, Set, Work’ (RSW) employability and entrepreneurial training programme. The programme will enable successful students get internship placements in high ranking corporate organisations. The RSW project is a complementary capacity…

  • Okorocha.jpg

    Okorocha sacks Information commissioner, others

    — 16th September 2016

    Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has relieved his Commissioner for Information, Dr Vitalis Ajumbe of his duties. Also sacked from office are the Special Adviser to the governor on Public Enlightenment and Strategy, Kelechi Okpalaeke and Special Adviser on Niger Delta Affairs, Mr Justice Odika. According to a statement from Okorocha’s Principal Secretary, Mr Pascal…

  • Kalu 1

    Abia North: Protest in Aba, Umuahia, over tribunal’s ruling  

    — 16th September 2016

    Stakeholders including students, market women, traders and artisans,  yesterday, thronged the streets of Umuahia and Aba   to register their displeasure over the verdict of the Abia North Election Rerun Petition Tribunal  which upheld the election of Mao  Ohuabunwa. The Tribunal chairman, Justice James Abundaga in delivering judgement in a  petition  filed by former governor of…

  • BREAKING--Boko-Haram-releases-new-video-of-kidnapped-Chibok-girls

    BringBackOurGirls gives Buhari 3 options to rescue Chibok girls

    — 16th September 2016

    The #BringBackOurGirls Movement has given President Muhammad Buhari’s government three options to rescue the 218 girls kidnapped from a secondary school in Chibok, Borno State on April 14, 2014. The group listed the three options as: use of military force; negotiations; or a combination of the two. The options were contained in a letter to…

  • SUN MD Osagie

    Be more dedicated to your duty, The Sun MD charges staff

    — 16th September 2016

    By Fred Ezeh The Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of The Sun, Mr. Eric Osagie has charged the members of staff to be more dedicated and committed to their respective duties in order to move the organisation forward. Osagie, who addressed some out-station editorial staffs at the Corporate headquarters of the company in Lagos, yesterday, reminded them that…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351