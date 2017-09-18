RRS nabs suspected vandals

By Christopher Oji

The operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested five suspects for allegedly stealing 28 iron ballasts meant for rail lines in some parts of Lagos metropolis.

The suspects were intercepted inside a Vanagon bus with registration number JJJ 929 EL at 1:15 am at the weekend in Agege area. The suspects, in their statements to the police, claimed that an official of the Nigerian Railway Corporation sold the iron to them. However, preliminary investigations by the police revealed that the iron ballast was stolen from where they were packed for use.

Further investigations revealed that the iron ballast was meant for the basement of rail lines. The suspects, three of who are ex-convicts, explained that they are scrap metal dealers, stressing that they raised N35,000 among themselves to pay for the iron ballast.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Olarinde Famous – Cole, said that the suspects along with the exhibits recovered from them have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba for further investigation.