The Sun News
Latest
1st February 2018 - Royal fathers laud Wike over people-oriented projects 
1st February 2018 - Fayemi blocking N11bn Ekiti debt payment –Fayose
1st February 2018 - Lekki toll review: No increase in transport fare —NURTW 
1st February 2018 - IPOB alleges members’ arrest in Aba church
1st February 2018 - Eulogy for Ekwueme at commendation service
1st February 2018 - Nigerian governors are toothless bulldogs –Gov Ishaku
1st February 2018 - Oyinlola unveils agenda of Coalition for Nigeria
1st February 2018 - APC joins agitation for true federalism
1st February 2018 - Cabals are your problem, Sagay tells Buhari
1st February 2018 - How to escape Lassa fever
Home / Cover / National / Royal fathers laud Wike over people-oriented projects 

Royal fathers laud Wike over people-oriented projects 

— 1st February 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Leading traditional rulers in Nigeria have commended the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for executing people-oriented projects for the benefit of Rivers people. 

The royal fathers spoke yesterday, after they embarked on project inspection alongside Governor Wike.

The prominent traditional rulers who joined the  governor for the project inspection included the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, Eze Imo, Dr. Samuel Agunwa, King Edmund Daukuro, Emir of Kazuare, Alhaji Hussain Adamu, Alayemore of Ido Osun, Oba Aderemi Adedapo, the Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse and Emir of Fika, Alhaji Muhammadu Idrissa, as well as the Chairman of Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, King Dandeson Jaja.

Wike supported by commissioners from relevant ministries, led the monarchs to the National Industrial Court, Ogbunabali Land Reclamation Project, doctors’ and judges’ quarters, Mile One Market, traditional rulers secretariat, Mother and Child Hospital, restaurants and cinema at the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park, and Garrison-Trans Amadi-Elelenwo Road.

Speaking at the different project sites, Governor Wike said majority of the ongoing projects would be completed by December 2018.

He said the judges’ quarters, an ‘owner-occupier project’, will make the state judiciary judges live in comfort during and after service.

The governor said the Mile One Market was initiated to replace a burnt market on the same location and also address the challenge of street trading.

Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Emmanuel Aguma, told the traditional rulers that the National Industrial Court would help develop the state as a judicial hub for labour-related cases.

Commissioner of Health, Prof. Chike Princewill, said the hospital would be on stream at the end of March, while 75 percent of equipment have arrived the hospital.

Speaking on behalf of the traditional rulers, Chairman of the Coordinating Committee of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria and Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, said the projects are making life more meaningful for the people.

He said: “We had the opportunity to see different projects that the Rivers State governor is carrying out. We support and encourage him to continue with the people-oriented projects.

“This will go a long way to benefit the Rivers people and visitors to the state. He is executing people-oriented projects and we pray Almighty God to guide him.”

Meanwhile, the state government has restated its desire to handover the development of housing estates in some parts of the new city currently undergoing construction to private investors.

This was disclosed by the Chairman, Greater Port Harcourt City Development Authority (GPHCDA), Chief Ferdinand Alabraba, in Port Harcourt, at the signing and handover ceremony of Olive Crest Estate site to Afriprops Development Company Limited.

Alabraba said the state government’s desire to hand over the site to Afriprops was intended to address housing deficit in Rivers.

He noted that Afriprops would collaborate with GPHCDA to build new homes and state-of-the-art facilities at Olive Crest Estate in the New City.

“We look forward to an estate that will help populate Greater Port Harcourt because any city without people is a ghost city,” he said.

Alabraba reaffirmed that Governor Nyesom Wike is committed to bridging the housing gap and that GPHCDA is happy to partner willing investors like Afriprops, for the development of the new city.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

MIDNIGHT,Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate. Shrink your Enlarged Prostrate Here!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Royal fathers laud Wike over people-oriented projects 

— 1st February 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt Leading traditional rulers in Nigeria have commended the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for executing people-oriented projects for the benefit of Rivers people.  The royal fathers spoke yesterday, after they embarked on project inspection alongside Governor Wike. The prominent traditional rulers who joined the  governor for the project inspection included the Sultan of…

  • Fayemi blocking N11bn Ekiti debt payment –Fayose

    — 1st February 2018

    • It’s cheap blackmail, says ex-commissioner  Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has accused former governor of the state and current Minister of Steel and Mine Development, Kayode Fayemi, of allegedly blocking the refund of over N11 billion from the Federal Government to the covers of the state. Also accused are the…

  • Lekki toll review: No increase in transport fare —NURTW 

    — 1st February 2018

    National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Jakande, Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State, has assured residents and commuters on the Eti-Osa/Lekki-Epe Expressway that there will be no fare increase as a result of a toll review at the Admiralty Circle Plaza and the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge Plaza. The review, which takes effect from…

  • IPOB alleges members’ arrest in Aba church

    — 1st February 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) yesterday condemned the alleged religious persecution, harassment and arrest of its members at  Shalom Synagogue Church of Israel in Aba, Abia State.  The group said it was unfortunate that the Federal Government and its security operatives, especially the Department of State Services (DSS) and Police, have…

  • Eulogy for Ekwueme at commendation service

    — 1st February 2018

    •Markets shut in ex-VP’s honour Chidi Nnadi, Raphael Ede, Enugu, Jeff Amechi Agbodo and Aloysius Attah, Onitsha Eulogies poured in yesterday at the commendation service organised in honour of the former vice president, late Dr Alex Ekwueme, at the Michael Okpara Square, Enugu. At the service, the Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province and Bishop of…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share