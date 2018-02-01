Royal fathers laud Wike over people-oriented projects 

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Leading traditional rulers in Nigeria have commended the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for executing people-oriented projects for the benefit of Rivers people.

The royal fathers spoke yesterday, after they embarked on project inspection alongside Governor Wike.

The prominent traditional rulers who joined the governor for the project inspection included the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, Eze Imo, Dr. Samuel Agunwa, King Edmund Daukuro, Emir of Kazuare, Alhaji Hussain Adamu, Alayemore of Ido Osun, Oba Aderemi Adedapo, the Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse and Emir of Fika, Alhaji Muhammadu Idrissa, as well as the Chairman of Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, King Dandeson Jaja.

Wike supported by commissioners from relevant ministries, led the monarchs to the National Industrial Court, Ogbunabali Land Reclamation Project, doctors’ and judges’ quarters, Mile One Market, traditional rulers secretariat, Mother and Child Hospital, restaurants and cinema at the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park, and Garrison-Trans Amadi-Elelenwo Road.

Speaking at the different project sites, Governor Wike said majority of the ongoing projects would be completed by December 2018.

He said the judges’ quarters, an ‘owner-occupier project’, will make the state judiciary judges live in comfort during and after service.

The governor said the Mile One Market was initiated to replace a burnt market on the same location and also address the challenge of street trading.

Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Emmanuel Aguma, told the traditional rulers that the National Industrial Court would help develop the state as a judicial hub for labour-related cases.

Commissioner of Health, Prof. Chike Princewill, said the hospital would be on stream at the end of March, while 75 percent of equipment have arrived the hospital.

Speaking on behalf of the traditional rulers, Chairman of the Coordinating Committee of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria and Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, said the projects are making life more meaningful for the people.

He said: “We had the opportunity to see different projects that the Rivers State governor is carrying out. We support and encourage him to continue with the people-oriented projects.

“This will go a long way to benefit the Rivers people and visitors to the state. He is executing people-oriented projects and we pray Almighty God to guide him.”

Meanwhile, the state government has restated its desire to handover the development of housing estates in some parts of the new city currently undergoing construction to private investors.

This was disclosed by the Chairman, Greater Port Harcourt City Development Authority (GPHCDA), Chief Ferdinand Alabraba, in Port Harcourt, at the signing and handover ceremony of Olive Crest Estate site to Afriprops Development Company Limited.

Alabraba said the state government’s desire to hand over the site to Afriprops was intended to address housing deficit in Rivers.

He noted that Afriprops would collaborate with GPHCDA to build new homes and state-of-the-art facilities at Olive Crest Estate in the New City.

“We look forward to an estate that will help populate Greater Port Harcourt because any city without people is a ghost city,” he said.

Alabraba reaffirmed that Governor Nyesom Wike is committed to bridging the housing gap and that GPHCDA is happy to partner willing investors like Afriprops, for the development of the new city.