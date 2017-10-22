Rotten yam export: APC senator wants Ogbeh arrested

From FRED ITUA, Abuja

Chairman, Senate committee on Agriculture, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has blamed the federal government, over the rising food crisis in the country. According to the former governor of Nasarawa State, the inability of the Federal Government to plan and make adequate provision for its citizens, are largely responsible for the crisis.

Adamu who spoke to journalists in Abuja at the weekend, also called for the arrest of the Minister of Agriculture, Mr. Audu Ogbe and others, over the exportation of yam to the United Kingdom and other countries in Europe.

Speaking on the food crisis, Adamu said the country lacks statistics of the number of citizens and can therefore not plan adequately for them. He said the executive must sit down and make the right estimate on what Nigerians need.

Details later…