Rotary Club takes health mission to schools

Members of the Rotary Club of Gbagada South, working in partnership with the BUA Group, recently visited Araromi and Kinniun Ifa primary schools in Gbagada.

The team conducted free ear, nose and throat clinical screening for the pupils. The aim was to find out pupils with hearing, breathing, and speech impediments so as to provide medical service for them.

Group head, corporate communication, Deji Odutola, Maria Anyamele and Sunday Ogieva of the corporate communication department said the partnership was an attempt by BUA to give back to the society through health care, environmental sustainability, education and entrepreneurship, among others.

The president of the club said the humanitarian service was one of the many projects to be done by the Rotary Club of Gbagada South this year. Also, many of the elated children expressed gratitude to the organisers for extending the free health services to them.

A lecture was subsequently delivered to the schoolchildren on the importance and ways of taking care of their ears, noses and throats. They were also enlightened that without the proper function of the organs, they would not be able to do well academically. The children were advised to take part in Rotary Club’s humanitarian activities to possess the spirit of giving by learning from members of the club.

The School Support Section officer, Mrs. O. K. Adebanjo, said the programme was aimed at correcting the abnormalities in the health of the schoolchildren, even as she thanked the Rotary Club of Gbagada South for the kind gesture.

“We already know that when children cannot hear well, it can affect their learning and they will not gain anything from their studies. But when these impediments are put in check from their youthful age, it would go a long way in relieving them of the stress of learning and understanding and also having a better life.

“I really appreciate the Rotary Club of Gbagada South and BUA for this kind gesture because this is not their first time of helping these children. Looking at the school environment, the Rotarians have rendered so much help in improving the learning condition in the school. We pray that God would give them the strength to continue. I also encourage other non-governmental organisations to help in providing basic needs for schools in Nigeria because the government cannot do it alone,” she said.

Head teacher of Kinniun Ifa Nursery and Primary School, Mrs. Fasusi M.B., expressed gratitude to the Rotary Club and the BUA Group for the initiative. She urged members of the club to visit the school regularly, stressing that there were many more things to be done for the academic improvement of the pupils.

Said she: “The Rotary Club of Gbagada South has really behaved like the real parents of these children. They wanted these children’s education to be in progress so that they could become better persons in the society tomorrow.

“The benefit of this programme is mainly to improve the health of the pupils. An adage says that health is wealth, so the Rotary officials want to improve the pupils’ health so they can do much better in their academics.

“Members of the Rotary Club of Gbagada South have done so many project for the pupils. But I plead with them to help us in other areas that will improve the educational standard of the children.”