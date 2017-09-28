The Sun News
Rotary Club provides free medical treatment for 2,500 Kaduna residents

Rotary Club provides free medical treatment for 2,500 Kaduna residents

— 28th September 2017

From: Sola Ojo, Kaduna

More than 2,500 locals within Kabala Doki, in Kaduna North Local Government Area of Kaduna State, are to benefit from this year’s free medical outreach of Rotary 1925, Rotary Club of Kawo – Kaduna in conjunction with Rotarians for Family Health and AIDS prevention.

A 3-day outreach programme currently ongoing at primary healthcare centre, Kabala Doki, Kaduna which is aimed at providing medical services which included, but not limited to, free HIV testing and counselling, hepatitis B and C, hypertension screening, de-worming for children, Malaria screening and treatment, distribution of insecticide treated mosquito nets to pregnant women especially those that cannot afford medical bills.

Declaring the outreach open, District Head of Kabala, Alhaji Yusuf Ladan, thanked the organisers and urged his subjects to make use of the opportunity which will last for three days beginning from Thursday.

Earlier, President, Rotary Club, Kawo-Kaduna, Rotarian Juliet Azubuke, said that the need to help those who could not afford medical bills became necessary as government alone cannot be everywhere. Hence, the need for individuals and organisations to come to their aid at the approximate time.

Her words, “Today we are beginning a 3-day district Rotary free medical outreach where people can come to learn about their HIV status, diabetes, hepatitis, glucose level as well as free distribution of mosquito nets for pregnant women, sanitary towels for girls among others.

“We chose this community because we do have a lot of turnout in the area and because they live very close to River Kaduna, that make them more prone to high malaria endemic which is why we are here to see how we can be of help to them especially those that are poor and cannot possibly go to hospital due to financial constraints.

“We also have drugs we can give them like de-wormer for children and several others in relation to those medical challenges I mentioned earlier. We are targeting the whole family; father, mother and their children and that make it all encompassing a kind of.

“This intervention has been very helpful to these people and we are happy about that. Last year, we had a great testimony of a man who just came around for testing. We later found out that, his diabetes level was so high. But he was tested and discovered that he was almost in come and then was referred to hospital and he’s doing fine today and that is our happiness that God is using us to touch lives positively”, she said.

