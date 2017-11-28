The Sun News
Latest
28th November 2017 - Rotary Club names Ekweremadu global citizen of the year
28th November 2017 - Delta govt urges Arewa community to support Asaba development
28th November 2017 - Kenyatta officially sworn-in for second term
28th November 2017 - Aisha Alhassan meets Buhari, keeps mum on Atiku’s defection from APC
28th November 2017 - Gov. Ahmed swears in 16 LG chairs in Kwara
28th November 2017 - Fresh crisis in Ondo APC as leaders support deposed chairman
28th November 2017 - Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar lead male-dominated Grammy nominations
28th November 2017 - Fresh crisis hits Ondo APC
28th November 2017 - Lagos emerges overall best in ICT devt.
28th November 2017 - Kidnappers of Lagos school children surrender arms
Home / Entertainment / Updates / Rotary Club names Ekweremadu global citizen of the year

Rotary Club names Ekweremadu global citizen of the year

— 28th November 2017
From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu
 
Rotary Club of Enugu City Centre has named the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, its Outstanding Citizen of the World for 2017.
The club also known as Rotary International District 9142 instituted this award in 2015 with billionaire businessman, Prince Arthur Eze, winning the maiden award.
The President of the club, Chief Okezie Nwanjoku, who disclosed this to newsmen in Enugu Tuesday, said that a committee set up by the club unanimously selected Senator Ekweremadu unlike in 2016 when there was a veto from some members of the committee, leading to the club not nominating anybody for the award.
Nwanjoku, who was joined in the press briefing by the immediate past President of the club, Chief Chimezie Ani; the President-elect, Herbert Ekechukwu; the Charter President and Treasurer, Dr Eddy Ndubuagu; District Governor-elect for 2018/19, Dr Dan Ajawara; and two other members, disclosed that the search for their global citizen took them round the world before Ekweremadu was found worthy of it.
According to him, Senator Ekweremadu, who was considered alongside over 150 personalities across the globe, was selected based on his wide-spread humanitarian works anchored by his Ikeoha Foundation and the quality representation he has brought to bear on his Enugu West Senatorial District over the years.
He said that week-long activities have been lined up till December 2, when Ekweremadu would be conferred with the award in Enugu, adding that they would be organising a public lecture on that day entitled, ‘Politics: A Veritable Tool in the Service of Humanity,’ to be delivered by the Vice Chancellor of Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), Prof Luke Anike.
Nwanjoku said that the club would also use the occasion to launch its N50 million service projects, which would cover six areas of peace and conflict resolution; fight against diseases; provision of potable water; child and maternal problems; education; and economic and community development.
Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Delta govt urges Arewa community to support Asaba development

— 28th November 2017

From Paul Osuyi, Asaba DELTA State Government on Tuesday warned the Arewa community not to oppose plans to redevelop the Cable Point, a slum in the state capital mostly inhabited by migrant Hausa/Fulani. Arewa community had allegedly threatened to resist any attempt by the state government to demolish residential buildings, mosques and historical sites to…

  • Kenyatta officially sworn-in for second term

    — 28th November 2017

    Uhuru Kenyatta was officially sworn in for a second term as president of Kenya. According to local media, thousands of Kenyatta’s supporters and several heads of state attended Tuesday’s inauguration, which took place at a stadium in the country’s capital. But outside the venue, police reportedly used tear gas to stop crowds of people trying to…

  • Aisha Alhassan meets Buhari, keeps mum on Atiku’s defection from APC

    — 28th November 2017

    From: Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, met with Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan. Madam Alhassan is a known loyalist of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. She, however, declined comment on Atiku’s defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC). The minister met with Buhari after she, alongside other cabinet members, attended the…

  • Gov. Ahmed swears in 16 LG chairs in Kwara

    — 28th November 2017

    From: LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State , on Tuesday, swore-in 16 newly elected local government chairmen in the state with a pledge to work harder and closer with the local government councils and their new chief executives to find a sustainable solution to salary crisis at the local government level. Speaking…

  • Fresh crisis in Ondo APC as leaders support deposed chairman

    — 28th November 2017

    From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure The crisis in the Ondo State the All Progressives Congress (APC) seems not to abate yet as a faction of the party comprising eminent leaders Tuesday passed a vote of confidence in the suspended former state chairman of the party, Mr Isaac Kekemeke. Kekemeke was suspended by the State Working Committee…

Archive

November 2017
S M T W T F S
« Oct    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share