Rotary Club names Ekweremadu global citizen of the year
— 28th November 2017
From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu
Rotary Club of Enugu City Centre has named the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, its Outstanding Citizen of the World for 2017.
The club also known as Rotary International District 9142 instituted this award in 2015 with billionaire businessman, Prince Arthur Eze, winning the maiden award.
The President of the club, Chief Okezie Nwanjoku, who disclosed this to newsmen in Enugu Tuesday, said that a committee set up by the club unanimously selected Senator Ekweremadu unlike in 2016 when there was a veto from some members of the committee, leading to the club not nominating anybody for the award.
Nwanjoku, who was joined in the press briefing by the immediate past President of the club, Chief Chimezie Ani; the President-elect, Herbert Ekechukwu; the Charter President and Treasurer, Dr Eddy Ndubuagu; District Governor-elect for 2018/19, Dr Dan Ajawara; and two other members, disclosed that the search for their global citizen took them round the world before Ekweremadu was found worthy of it.
According to him, Senator Ekweremadu, who was considered alongside over 150 personalities across the globe, was selected based on his wide-spread humanitarian works anchored by his Ikeoha Foundation and the quality representation he has brought to bear on his Enugu West Senatorial District over the years.
He said that week-long activities have been lined up till December 2, when Ekweremadu would be conferred with the award in Enugu, adding that they would be organising a public lecture on that day entitled, ‘Politics: A Veritable Tool in the Service of Humanity,’ to be delivered by the Vice Chancellor of Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), Prof Luke Anike.
Nwanjoku said that the club would also use the occasion to launch its N50 million service projects, which would cover six areas of peace and conflict resolution; fight against diseases; provision of potable water; child and maternal problems; education; and economic and community development.
Post Views:
1
Leave a reply