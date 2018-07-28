Actress and former MBGN Miss Charismatic, Ronke Tiamiyu, has declared that rather than cheat on her man, she would quickly dump him.

Speaking to Inside Nollywood, Tiamiyu, who emerged queen in 2013, says: “There is nothing that would make me cheat on my man. Rather than cheat, I would simply leave him. Any man I date must respect me as a woman. He must love and support me the same way I will love and support him. This world is a difficult place and you need a partner that you are in it together with. If a man is disrespectful, talks down on you, insults you or abuses you, a woman should leave him instantly, because the man does not truly love her. I have so much respect for myself to be with a man who does not respect me.”