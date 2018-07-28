– The Sun News
RONKE TIAMIYU

Nothing will make me cheat on my man – Tiamiyu

— 28th July 2018

Actress and former MBGN Miss Charismatic, Ronke Tiamiyu, has declared that rather than cheat on her man, she would quickly dump him.

Speaking to Inside Nollywood, Tiamiyu, who emerged queen in 2013, says: “There is nothing that would make me cheat on my man. Rather than cheat, I would simply leave him. Any man I date must respect me as a woman. He must love and support me the same way I will love and support him. This world is a difficult place and you need a partner that you are in it together with. If a man is disrespectful, talks down on you, insults you or abuses you, a woman should leave him instantly, because the man does not truly love her. I have so much respect for myself to be with a man who does not respect me.”

READ ALSO: Why We Are Involved in MBGN – Emeka Oramadike, Marketing Manager, Ekulo Group of companies

Commenting further, Tiamiyu reveals that she has no romantic crush in the industry, affirming that she only crushes on talent. “I crush on talent, so it’s not really some sort of school girl crush. There are so many powerful people I admire for their talents, skills and hard work, as well as who they are. We have so many incredible people working in this business that inspire me to do better. But as for romantic crush, I don’t really have one,” she quipped.

Apart from being the organiser of Miss Charismatic Nigeria pageant, Tiamiyu has made the cover of House of Maliq and has featured as guest star in Flatmates as well as other shows.

