Cristiano Ronaldo has been included in a Portugal-heavy list of nominees for the 2017-18 UEFA Goal of the Season for his overhead kick for former club Real Madrid against current side Juventus.

It meant Gareth Bale’s similar effort in the Champions League final victory over Liverpool for Los Blancos was not among the nominees as the 11 on the list are each from one of UEFA’s 11 different competition’s from the previous season.

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen was among the nominees as his excellent finish capped off a wonderful counterattack for Denmark against the Republic of Ireland in a World Cup qualifying playoff. Dimitri Payet was also on the list for his impressive dribble and long-range strike in Marseille’s 5-2 win over RB Leipzig in the Europa League quarterfinals.

There were two Brits on the list as Lucy Bronze was included for her volley in Lyon’s 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Women’s Champions League semifinals. England’s Elliot Embleton is in with a chance for his left-foot finish against Turkey in the European Under-19 Championship.

Another three candidates were included for goals scored in a variety of youth tournaments. Spain’s Olga Carmona secured a place with her strike against Switzerland in the European Women’s U 19 Championship group stage.

Paulo Estrela finished off after being wonderfully set up in Porto’s 5-1 victory over Besiktas in the UEFA Youth League group stage and Goncalo Ramos’ clever finish for Portugal against Slovenia in the European U 17 Championship earned him a nomination.

Eva Navarro’s curling effort for Spain in the 2-0 victory over Germany in the European Women’s U 17 Championship final won her a place on the list.

Meanwhile, Portugal’s Futsal icon Ricardinho made it on the list for his rabona finish during a 4-1 win over Romania in the EURO group stage, with Elisandro receiving a nomination following a powerful left-footed finish in Inter FS’ 5-2 win over Sporting Lisbon in the UEFA Futsal Cup final.