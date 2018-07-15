– The Sun News
RONALDO

Ronaldo to undergo Juve medical

— 15th July 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived in Turin to undergo his Juventus medical after sealing a £105m switch to the Allianz Arena from Real Madrid.

The 33-year-old’s move to the Italian champions was confirmed earlier this week, ending his illustrious nine-year stint at the Bernabeu.

Juve confirmed Ronaldo’s arrival at Turin’s Caselle airport on Sunday afternoon, at the same time as France and Croatia were contesting the World Cup final in Russia.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who has penned a four-year contract with the Bianconeri, is expected to have his medical on Monday, before holding a news conference.

The Portugal international scored a club-record 450 goals in just 438 appearances for Real, helping the club to 15 trophies including four Champions League titles.

