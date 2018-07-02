The Sun News
RONALDO

Ronaldo rejects £30m yearly deal

— 2nd July 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo has rejected a new £30m-a-year Real Madrid contract, with Juventus now in pole position to sign the forward, according to stunning reports in Italy.

The Madrid icon was in the spotlight on Saturday evening, as his Portugal side crashed out of the World Cup at the hands of Uruguay.

But in Italy, nobody was talking about the 33-year-old’s dramatic exit from the World Cup. That is because according to Tuttosport splashed Ronaldo on their front page, claiming the Madrid striker has rejected a new bumper deal at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The publication claims Juventus will now swoop for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner this summer with the help of super agent Jorge Mendes.

Ronaldo’s representative had previously fallen out with the Agnelli family, who own Juventus.

However, both parties have resolved their issues and are ready to do business once again.

Tuttosport claim Ronaldo would move to Juventus for around £120m, with Madrid looking towards Neymar or Kylian Mbappe as a replacement.

