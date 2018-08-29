– The Sun News
Ronaldo Jr joins Juve

— 29th August 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr has joined Juventus Under-9s following his father’s move to Turin.

On Monday, Cristiano Jr was in action at the club’s Under-9s camp alongside Mattia Barzagli, son of Andrea Barzagli, according to Calcio Mercato.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez was present to support the Portuguese forward’s son.

Following his 100m euro move from Real Madrid, Ronaldo has also moved his son into the Bianconeri set-up.

The 9-year-old is part of the same team as Andrea Barzagli’s son and Claudio Marchisio’s son, although the latter is expected to depart the club with his father.

Cristiano Jr was spotted in action for Juventus’ under 9s at the club’s Vinovo training ground on Monday.

