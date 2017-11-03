The Sun News
Home / Sports / Ronaldo: I won't sign new Madrid deal

Ronaldo: I won’t sign new Madrid deal

— 3rd November 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo denied that he is seeking an improved Real Madrid contract after seeing his side defeated by Tottenham in Wednesday’s Champions League clash.

With Neymar signing a lucrative agreement with Paris Saint-Germain upon becoming the world’s most expensive signing and Lionel Messi recently extending his own Barcelona deal, reports had suggested that Ronaldo would seek earning parity with the two superstars.

The striker, however, who scored Madrid’s only goal at Wembley in a 3-1 reverse , rubbished claims he was pressuring the Merengue board for a raise.

“I am doing very well at Real Madrid. I have four years left on my contract and I don’t want to renew. I am fine,” he told beIN Sports  after the match.

Madrid were a pale shadow of the side that has taken back-to-back Champions Leagues in the last two seasons, and Ronaldo called on his team to return to winning ways.

“It is bad because we are losing and we are used to winning. It is a bad run,” he added.

“It is not how we would want things, but football changes. It is a bad run but we want to change and I am sure we will change.”

“We have a lot of time still to get better and I am convinced we can do so.”

With six goals Ronaldo is the Champions League’s top scorer so far, while Madrid trail Spurs in Group H by three points with two games remaining

