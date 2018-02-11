Romantic ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day in long-distance relationships

Valentine’s Day is approaching. Lovers are getting ready to enjoy the day devoted to celebrating love. But couples who are in long distance relationships won’t find it funny during this period.

All hope is not lost. Even if you are miles away, below are some tips on how you can show your lover how much you appreciate them.

Arrange a dinner date

Improve on your normal face time sessions by “going on a date together.” Both of you can cook your own favourite meals and then set them up in front of your camera to have a virtual dinner date.

Create a beautiful experience

Since you don’t get to spend a ton of quality time together, instead of giving him or her something tangible, give an experience you can enjoy together.

Send him or her something handmade

A gift doesn’t need to be expensive to be good. A heartfelt card or a photo album, or any gift that you have made yourself shows you put time and thought into your gift and will serve as a reminder of how much you care even when you’re not around.

Mail your love a package of their favourite things

You can make your lover feel special by filling a box with a few of their favourite things. You can make it special by spraying your signature scent on it. Having your love smell your scent is sweet. These little mementos will let them know you are thinking of them.

Give him/her a bunch of letters to open at different times

Long-distance relationships are as hard as they sound, and spending holidays like Valentine’s Day apart make them even harder. You can fill envelops with small gifts and sweet letters to cheer up your lover based on how they are feeling at that moment. Label the outside of each envelope with instructions of when to open them such as “when you are missing me” and “when you are feeling lonely.”

Write down things you love about him/her until you meet again

Count down the days until you see each other again by filling a jar with slips of paper detailing things you love about him/her.

Write as many notes as you have days left, so each day he/she can draw one out of the jar to make passing the time a little bit easier. Send him/her the jar in the mail or give it to them in person when you see each other before Valentine’s Day.

Be the first person they hear in the morning and the last person they hear at night

Get up a little early on V-Day and call your lover first thing. If you are used to saving your daily phone calls for night time, this will be a sweet little surprise to wake up to. After your busy day, fall asleep talking on the phone at night so it almost feels like you are right there with them.

Plan a surprise for your lover

Send a package full of goodies and love notes to your guy/girl’s roommate or friend, and have them lay out the gifts all over your significant other’s room when they are not looking. He or she will be shocked when they walk in to find handwritten letters and thoughtful surprises from you.

Deliver your lover’s favourite food to him/her

Take advantage of delivery services and surprise him/her with their favourite meal.

Whether you want to send your significant other a sweet little pick-me-up or a full-out meal, place a delivery order to surprise him/her on Valentine’s Day.

Plan a surprise trip to see him/her

What is more romantic than showing up when you are not expecting to see each other? If you can swing the expense of a plane ticket and the time off from work, the ultimate gift you can give your significant other is time spent together on arguably the most romantic day of the year.

Plan a trip for you both to meet somewhere else

Flying or driving back and forth can get a bit redundant, so celebrate Valentine’s Day with a trip elsewhere instead. Even if it’s just a small vacation somewhere local, a change of scenery will make it feel more like a special occasion than your usual trips back and forth. This will keep you glued to each other because you have limited time to be together.