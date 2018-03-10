Romantic surprises we love

Surprise is a woman’s favourite word and it should also be the man’s favourite word if he wants to have a happy woman by his side all the time.

Men should know when it comes to keeping their woman happy, it is often the little things that matter the most. It is those surprise treats and gifts that make their hearts beat faster.

Many women love it when their men take time to show them how much they love and care for them. Women love being pampered. A man who truly wants to make his woman happy must know how to give gifts.

But doing that is even more romantic when men go the extra mile to give their women touching surprises that they won’t forget in a hurry and with no occasion in mind.

And such thoughtfulness just for the sake of it fills the hearts of these women with renewed fiery passion for the men they have chosen over others.

Enjoy the heart-warming romantic surprises these men and women enjoyed in their relationships.

Esther: I surprised my husband with news of pregnancy after five years

I called my husband one afternoon to say I was around his office and needed to talk with him urgently. I sensed he was disturbed but I only had good news for him.

Once we sat down to eat our fried rice, salad and chicken. I suddenly announced I had taken a pregnancy test that morning. Instantly, he was elated, because we have been married for over four years without children.

Then, I took the paper from the test I took at the hospital out of my purse and slid it across the table toward him. The smile across his face made my day. He was so happy that it made me cry.

When he got home from work that night, he dropped a new phone and a bottle of my favourite perfume on my dresser. He expressed how happy he was about my pregnancy. To this day, I will never forget how special he treated me till our baby arrived.

From that day on, we celebrate our love for each other on that particular date. It has become a family affair to show love to each other, including our daughter on the day I told him I was pregnant.

Evelyn: My husband surprised me with gifts

My husband kept me completely in the dark about what he was doing. At lunch that day, he called me to tell me to go and look in my car. There, I found a note saying, “Roses are red’’ and there were roses on the seat of my car.

When I got home, there were rose petals on the doorstep. I went inside and saw a rose-petal path leading all the way to a table, where he had laid out a dozen roses and a gift basket full of bath gels and soaps.

Then I found the rest of the poem. It was so romantic. The rest of it read: “Chocolates are sweet and so are you.” He had attached a chocolate rose to that card. I felt so loved and cherished.

Benjamin: My wife surprised me with a new phone

I have been having financial issues lately but my wife has been one of the most supportive women that ever lived. She doesn’t disturb me with unnecessary monetary demands like some women do. She takes care of her needs and that of the children without asking me for money.

Sometimes, I feel bad when I see her struggle to raise money for our family needs but I am grateful for her support. She recently outdid herself when she bought me a phone worth hundred thousand naira. I have been managing a small phone and didn’t think much about getting a new phone.

Unknown to me, my wife has been saving money to buy me a new phone. She bought the phone and dropped it on our bed with a romantic note to boot. I felt on top of the world. I felt loved and appreciated. I love my wife. She’s the best.

Vanessa: My boyfriend surprised me with a marriage proposal

One day, my boyfriend organized for us to have a weekend getaway just to spend time alone. I was floored by the gesture. I just thought we were getting away for a fun-filled weekend.

We arrived our destination on a Saturday morning, went straight to our room and unpacked. Then we went out to swim and had lunch, played some games. It was so much fun to spend quality time with him because we both have been so busy with work.

That night, as we were going to bed, he knelt down on one knee, with the ring in one hand and said, “will you marry me?” Then he told me of all his secret prearranged plans.

I was so shocked, I just cried like a baby. Of course, I said yes. We came back and met both parents and the wedding plans started in earnest. We got married nine months after and till today, marrying him was the best thing that happened to me.

Tami: Showing love for each other is a family affair

My husband works a lot and so sometimes on special days, he isn’t around much. But this one particular Valentine’s Day he came home at 6pm. So, we were surprised he was at home at that time. I asked if everything was okay and he said, yes.

So when we got to the table to eat dinner, we found the surprise. My husband had a special present waiting for each of us at our usual seats around the table. There was a bottle of perfume on my seat. I was so overcome that I was in tears.

The simple gesture was so touching because it showed me how fortunate I was to have found and married the most wonderful, considerate man and father possible. He knew he didn’t get to spend enough time with us, so he takes his time to some days special just to show us how much he loves and cares for us.

Collette: My boyfriend bought me a wristwatch with his lean resources

Neither my boyfriend nor I had a lot of money, so we agreed that we wouldn’t really celebrate some special occasions.

We chose to put what little money we had together and try to go to dinner. After dinner at a local place we headed out to the car.

To my surprise, there was a gold wristwatch waiting for me. He had his friend put it there while we were eating dinner.

It was the most romantic thing anyone has ever done for me. Even with his lean resources, he still found a way to make me happy, I love him.

Patricia: He bought me a car after I had our baby

I had a long, hard labour two months ago. My son arrived after we had given up hope. My joy was out of this world and my husband has been walking on the clouds ever since.

My husband has been supportive and kind. But he overdid himself when he bought me a car to thank me for giving him a son. He’s the only surviving son of his parents and he felt I removed shame from his family by giving birth to a son first. I have not recovered yet. But I am happy he shows me how much he loves me.

Chuka: She bought me an expensive wristwatch on Valentine’s Day

After the surprise gift I got from my girlfriend on Valentine’s Day, I don’t listen to men who say women don’t buy good gifts for their men.

My girlfriend of two years bought me an expensive designer wristwatch to tell me how much she loves me. I was stunned by her loving gesture. I promise to love her more.