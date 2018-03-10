The Sun News
Latest
10th March 2018 - Romantic surprises we love
10th March 2018 - How to have an STD conversation with your partner
10th March 2018 - I was on 75 kobo salary when I married her – Husband, It took me time to agree to marry him – Wife
9th March 2018 - FG cuts down on rice imports to boost agric sector
9th March 2018 - Many dead in Abuja-Keffi road crash
9th March 2018 - DPR seals 7 filling stations in Adamawa/Taraba
9th March 2018 - Omusu massacre victims for burial next Thursday
9th March 2018 - Seek alternative funding, FG charges ASCON board members
9th March 2018 - Gombe varsity graduates 51 first class students
9th March 2018 - Buhari commission 400 tractors in Plateau
Home / Columns / Romantic surprises we love

Romantic surprises we love

— 10th March 2018

Surprise is a woman’s favourite word and it should also be the man’s favourite word if he wants to have a happy woman by his side all the time.

Men should know when it comes to keeping their woman happy, it is often the little things that matter the most. It is those surprise treats and gifts that make their hearts beat faster.
Many women love it when their men take time to show them how much they love and care for them. Women love being pampered. A man who truly wants to make his woman happy must know how to give gifts.
But doing that is even more romantic when men go the extra mile to give their women touching surprises that they won’t forget in a hurry and with no occasion in mind.
And such thoughtfulness just for the sake of it fills the hearts of these women with renewed fiery passion for the men they have chosen over others.
Enjoy the heart-warming romantic surprises these men and women enjoyed in their relationships.

Esther: I surprised my husband with news of pregnancy after five years
I called my husband one afternoon to say I was around his office and needed to talk with him urgently. I sensed he was disturbed but I only had good news for him.
Once we sat down to eat our fried rice, salad and chicken. I suddenly announced I had taken a pregnancy test that morning. Instantly, he was elated, because we have been married for over four years without children.
Then, I took the paper from the test I took at the hospital out of my purse and slid it across the table toward him. The smile across his face made my day. He was so happy that it made me cry.
When he got home from work that night, he dropped a new phone and a bottle of my favourite perfume on my dresser. He expressed how happy he was about my pregnancy. To this day, I will never forget how special he treated me till our baby arrived.
From that day on, we celebrate our love for each other on that particular date. It has become a family affair to show love to each other, including our daughter on the day I told him I was pregnant.

Evelyn: My husband surprised me with gifts
My husband kept me completely in the dark about what he was doing. At lunch that day, he called me to tell me to go and look in my car. There, I found a note saying, “Roses are red’’ and there were roses on the seat of my car.
When I got home, there were rose petals on the doorstep. I went inside and saw a rose-petal path leading all the way to a table, where he had laid out a dozen roses and a gift basket full of bath gels and soaps.
Then I found the rest of the poem. It was so romantic. The rest of it read: “Chocolates are sweet and so are you.” He had attached a chocolate rose to that card. I felt so loved and cherished.

Benjamin: My wife surprised me with a new phone
I have been having financial issues lately but my wife has been one of the most supportive women that ever lived. She doesn’t disturb me with unnecessary monetary demands like some women do. She takes care of her needs and that of the children without asking me for money.
Sometimes, I feel bad when I see her struggle to raise money for our family needs but I am grateful for her support. She recently outdid herself when she bought me a phone worth hundred thousand naira. I have been managing a small phone and didn’t think much about getting a new phone.
Unknown to me, my wife has been saving money to buy me a new phone. She bought the phone and dropped it on our bed with a romantic note to boot. I felt on top of the world. I felt loved and appreciated. I love my wife. She’s the best.

Vanessa: My boyfriend surprised me with a marriage proposal
One day, my boyfriend organized for us to have a weekend getaway just to spend time alone. I was floored by the gesture. I just thought we were getting away for a fun-filled weekend.
We arrived our destination on a Saturday morning, went straight to our room and unpacked. Then we went out to swim and had lunch, played some games. It was so much fun to spend quality time with him because we both have been so busy with work.
That night, as we were going to bed, he knelt down on one knee, with the ring in one hand and said, “will you marry me?” Then he told me of all his secret prearranged plans.
I was so shocked, I just cried like a baby. Of course, I said yes. We came back and met both parents and the wedding plans started in earnest. We got married nine months after and till today, marrying him was the best thing that happened to me.

Tami: Showing love for each other is a family affair
My husband works a lot and so sometimes on special days, he isn’t around much. But this one particular Valentine’s Day he came home at 6pm. So, we were surprised he was at home at that time. I asked if everything was okay and he said, yes.
So when we got to the table to eat dinner, we found the surprise. My husband had a special present waiting for each of us at our usual seats around the table. There was a bottle of perfume on my seat. I was so overcome that I was in tears.
The simple gesture was so touching because it showed me how fortunate I was to have found and married the most wonderful, considerate man and father possible. He knew he didn’t get to spend enough time with us, so he takes his time to some days special just to show us how much he loves and cares for us.

Collette: My boyfriend bought me a wristwatch with his lean resources
Neither my boyfriend nor I had a lot of money, so we agreed that we wouldn’t really celebrate some special occasions.
We chose to put what little money we had together and try to go to dinner. After dinner at a local place we headed out to the car.
To my surprise, there was a gold wristwatch waiting for me. He had his friend put it there while we were eating dinner.
It was the most romantic thing anyone has ever done for me. Even with his lean resources, he still found a way to make me happy, I love him.

Patricia: He bought me a car after I had our baby
I had a long, hard labour two months ago. My son arrived after we had given up hope. My joy was out of this world and my husband has been walking on the clouds ever since.
My husband has been supportive and kind. But he overdid himself when he bought me a car to thank me for giving him a son. He’s the only surviving son of his parents and he felt I removed shame from his family by giving birth to a son first. I have not recovered yet. But I am happy he shows me how much he loves me.

Chuka: She bought me an expensive wristwatch on Valentine’s Day
After the surprise gift I got from my girlfriend on Valentine’s Day, I don’t listen to men who say women don’t buy good gifts for their men.
My girlfriend of two years bought me an expensive designer wristwatch to tell me how much she loves me. I was stunned by her loving gesture. I promise to love her more.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FG cuts down on rice imports to boost agric sector

— 9th March 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration has cut rice imports by about 90 percent in order to spur domestic production of the commodity. He explained that the money saved from reduced imports would be invested in the agricultural sector to create jobs for Nigerian youths and to hasten the country’s economic recovery….

  • Many dead in Abuja-Keffi road crash

    — 9th March 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja An accident that involved a truck belonging to Zeberced limited, on Friday, claimed multiple lives including a solider and 19 vehicles along Abuja-Keffi expressway in Abuja. Preliminary investigation confirmed that the accident which happened at about 10:30 am was as a result of break failure on the side of the truck. Eyewitness…

  • DPR seals 7 filling stations in Adamawa/Taraba

    — 9th March 2018

    BillyGraham Abel, Yola As scarcity of petroleum products bites harder across the country, the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR has clampdown on seven erring filling stations for sharp practices in Adamawa and Taraba states. While on its routine tour of stations in Adamawa and Taraba states on Friday, the DPR Comptroller Muhammed Alaku sealed more…

  • Omusu massacre victims for burial next Thursday

    — 9th March 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The burial of the 24 people who were killed by Fulani herdsmen in Omusu-Edumoga in Okpokwu Local Government of Benue State earlier scheduled to hold today (Friday) has been shifted to Thursday next week. Governor, Samuel Ortom who disclosed through his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase also revealed that, “There won’t be…

  • Seek alternative funding, FG charges ASCON board members

    — 9th March 2018

      Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Federal Government has charged the newly inaugurated Chairman and members of the Board of the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON), to seek alternative source of funding for its operations. According to the government this has become necessary in the face of dwindling resources over the years which have impacted…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share