Rohr wary of Croatia’s world class midfield

Nigeria manager Gernot Rohr is wary of Croatia’s midfield ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals which will be hosted by Russia between June and July.

The German tactician believed that the European side has one of the strongest midfield in the world. Croatia is in Group D alongside Nigeria, Argentia and Iceland.

Croatia was expected to look to Real Madrid duo Luka Modrić and Mateo Kovačić, Barcelona’s Ivan Rakitić, Inter Milan’s Ivan Perišić as well as Napoli’s Marko Rog in Russia.

‘’We have to be sure that our solidity in defense, our organization is strong enough to resist Croatia who has one of the best midfield going to the World Cup, so we must progress, we are at the beginning of something beautiful,’’ Rohr told Omasports.

‘’I hope it will be a beautiful adventure for us at the world cup. But you see even if we won against Poland, I think we were lucky, we don’t believe we are the favourite in the group.

‘’We are number four in the group, When you see the other teams, even Iceland is better ranked than us, So let’s stay humble and work.’’

Nigeria and Croatia will lock horns at the Kaliningrad Stadium on the 16th of June 2018.