The Sun News
Latest
25th March 2018 - Rohr warns Eagles over complacency
25th March 2018 - Balogun, Abdullahi allay injury fears
25th March 2018 - Chukwu tasks Rohr on Eagles keeper
25th March 2018 - When divorce is the only option
25th March 2018 - ‘As newlyweds, how do we share domestic chores?’
25th March 2018 - Healthy relationship rules you should never break
25th March 2018 - I am super comfy with my looks girl; breasts, hips, ass et al
25th March 2018 - Stories of man’s inhumanity to man
25th March 2018 - Oyebola Shakirat 08140804462
25th March 2018 - What do you know about your tongue?
Home / Sports / Rohr warns Eagles over complacency

Rohr warns Eagles over complacency

— 25th March 2018

•Team arrives London for Serbia friendly

Joe Apu

Despite the 1-0 victory over Poland in the international friendly ahead of the FIFA World Cup, Nigeria’s manager Gernot Rohr has warned his players and the country’s supporters not to get carried away by the 1-0 win over Poland on Friday night.

The Super Eagles defeated their hosts in Wroclaw thanks to a penalty from Victor Moses, with Rohr praising the goalkeeper Francis Uzoho and the team for coping without the captain John Obi Mikel.

“We were lucky to have won this game against a very solid Polish side. Poland created at least four good chances and we scored a penalty,” said Rohr after the match.

“The opponents were better in the air. But our young goalkeeper, who first played for the Nigeria national team from the beginning, did well.

“We won the match without our captain – Mikel John Obi. Previously, we lost against South Africa without him.

“After beating Poland, the sixth team in the FIFA ranking, I warn against too much optimism. We will not be the favourite of the World Cup, even the advancing to the knockout phase is uncertain.”

Rohr added, “We will remain a humble team. In today’s game there were injuries to two players – it was not a ‘friendly game’, no one wanted to let anyone go, both teams wanted to win, hence many fouls.

‘’We can learn from the European teams on the pitch, watch positions, discipline and organisation. We must also remember that at the World Cup we will be one of the youngest teams.”

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles players and officials landed in the English capital, London on Sunday, ahead of their international friendly against Serbia.

Las Palmas midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo and Akwa United striker Gabriel Okechukwu were already at the team hotel before the squad arrived, while Junior Ajayi has given his word that he will link up with the team this weekend.

The number of goalkeepers in camp is still two as Daniel Akpeyi is unlikely to travel to England, the Chippa United netminder was not issued a visa on Friday, March 23.

The Nigeria Football Federation officially informed that Super Eagles players traveled in comfort to London on an all business class seat executive jet and they have applauded the NFF for pulling out all the stops in getting the team adequately prepared for the World Cup.

Nigeria, who are the ‘home team’, will lock horns with Serbia at the Hive Stadium, home ground of EFL League Two club Barnet on Tuesday, March 27.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PDP backs Wike on Neighbourhood Watch Law assent

— 25th March 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has thrown its support behind the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, for assenting to the Neighbourhood Watch Corps Law, saying that the step would strengthen security in the state. Also, PDP  berated the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the State, for claiming that the Neighborhood law…

  • Herdsmen invasion: Benue govt raises alarm over threat to food security

    — 25th March 2018

     Rose EjembI, Makurdi Benue State Government has raised the alarm over the threats which activities of killer herdsmen posed to food security in the state where several communities have been deserted and farmers reduced to tenants in internally displaced persons (IDP) camps at the time they are supposed to have commenced land clearing for the next…

  • Osun 2018: APC supporters petition Oyegun over delegate list

    — 25th March 2018

    Omoniyi Salaudeen Some aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State have petitioned the National Chairman, John Odigie Oyegun, over an alleged plot by some people to manipulate the list of delegates for the 2018 governorship primary election of the party in the state. In a petition dated March 10, 2018, the…

  • LG polls: No imposition of candidates in PDP,  Wike declares

    — 25th March 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom  Wike, has declared that imposition of candidates would not be allowed in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the party heads for the local government elections in June,  this year. Governor Wike stated this yesterday, when he addressed the  state stakeholders’ meeting of the PDP at the …

  • Herdsmen killings: FG can’t reduce Christians to second hand citizens -COCIN President

    — 25th March 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos President of Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), Rev. Dachollom Datiri, has said that the Federal Government can’t reduce Christians in Nigeria to second class citizens following the unabated attacks and killings of innocent persons by herdsmen. He said the herdsmen were being shielded by security agents after carrying out deadly attacks that…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share