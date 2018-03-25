Rohr warns Eagles over complacency

•Team arrives London for Serbia friendly

Joe Apu

Despite the 1-0 victory over Poland in the international friendly ahead of the FIFA World Cup, Nigeria’s manager Gernot Rohr has warned his players and the country’s supporters not to get carried away by the 1-0 win over Poland on Friday night.

The Super Eagles defeated their hosts in Wroclaw thanks to a penalty from Victor Moses, with Rohr praising the goalkeeper Francis Uzoho and the team for coping without the captain John Obi Mikel.

“We were lucky to have won this game against a very solid Polish side. Poland created at least four good chances and we scored a penalty,” said Rohr after the match.

“The opponents were better in the air. But our young goalkeeper, who first played for the Nigeria national team from the beginning, did well.

“We won the match without our captain – Mikel John Obi. Previously, we lost against South Africa without him.

“After beating Poland, the sixth team in the FIFA ranking, I warn against too much optimism. We will not be the favourite of the World Cup, even the advancing to the knockout phase is uncertain.”

Rohr added, “We will remain a humble team. In today’s game there were injuries to two players – it was not a ‘friendly game’, no one wanted to let anyone go, both teams wanted to win, hence many fouls.

‘’We can learn from the European teams on the pitch, watch positions, discipline and organisation. We must also remember that at the World Cup we will be one of the youngest teams.”

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles players and officials landed in the English capital, London on Sunday, ahead of their international friendly against Serbia.

Las Palmas midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo and Akwa United striker Gabriel Okechukwu were already at the team hotel before the squad arrived, while Junior Ajayi has given his word that he will link up with the team this weekend.

The number of goalkeepers in camp is still two as Daniel Akpeyi is unlikely to travel to England, the Chippa United netminder was not issued a visa on Friday, March 23.

The Nigeria Football Federation officially informed that Super Eagles players traveled in comfort to London on an all business class seat executive jet and they have applauded the NFF for pulling out all the stops in getting the team adequately prepared for the World Cup.

Nigeria, who are the ‘home team’, will lock horns with Serbia at the Hive Stadium, home ground of EFL League Two club Barnet on Tuesday, March 27.