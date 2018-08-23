– The Sun News
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Rohr to release Super Eagles list Friday
GERNOT

Rohr to release Super Eagles list Friday

— 23rd August 2018

Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr will on Friday this week release his list of invited players for the away clash with Seychelles.

After hosting Libya on 10th October, the three –time African champions will play away to the Knights three days later, before flying to South Africa for the return against the Bafana Bafana on 17th November.

The last match of the series will see the Eagles hosting Seychelles on 22nd March 2019.

In the opener to the series in June 2017, the Eagles lost 0-2 to the Bafana Bafana in Uyo.

The finals of the 32nd Africa Cup of Nations finals are scheduled to be staged in Cameroon next year summer.

READ ALSO Why we returned to PDP – Gemade

Meanwhile, the coach on Wednesday inspected the newly –renovated Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna as preparations begin in earnest for the remaining matches of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying series.

Nigeria play away to Seychelles in Victoria on Matchday 2 of the series on Friday, 7th September and must then entertain Libya’s Mediterranean Knights in Nigeria on Matchday 3 in the second week of October.

The Franco-German tactician checked out the facilities at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in company with NFF’s 2nd Vice President/LMC Chairman, Mallam Shehu Dikko and Super Eagles’ Team Administrator, Dayo Enebi Achor.

