Samuel Kalu

Rohr to hand Kalu Eagles call up

— 8th August 2018

Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr, has given a hint that Bordeaux new signing, Samuel Kalu might be called up for 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Rohr explained that he didn’t invite the striker for the Russia 2018 World Cup because his compatriot, Moses Simon was faster and better.

While explaining the rationale behind his decision not to invite Samuel Kalu for the World Cup, Rohr said Simon is a better winger.

And having recently completed a move to Bordeaux, the Super Eagles boss has not ruled out the possibility of calling up Kalu for the upcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches.

READ ALSO NFF crisis: Suleiman David throws his weigh behind Galadima committee

”I never selected him. I saw him play, but in his team, I took another, which is Simon Moses. He is in my group since the beginning, two years ago. He is also a winger, fast. He’s almost the same, but I found him better than Kalu,” Rohr said to girondins4ever.com

”We have many fast wingers in Nigeria. Before there is a plethora of quality attackers. This boy could not yet join our team. But now we’ll monitor him.

”Simon Moses was in my group. He was injured; he is the only injured player I had before the World Cup. He played with Kalu in La Gantoise.

He missed the World Cup because of a muscle injury.”

Moses Simon joined Spanish outfit Levante on a five-year deal on Monday, shortly after Gent declared him surplus to requirements.

In a related development, the Super Eagles manager has confirmed that red-hot FK Ventspils striker, Adeleke Akinyemi might also be handed a maiden call-up to the Nigeria National team for next month’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Seychelles.

The German football tactician observed the 19-year-old at close quarters in FK Ventspils’ 2-1 loss to Bordeaux in the Europa League qualifiers last Thursday and was impressed by his qualities after scoring his 20th goal of the season against a very competitive opponent.

