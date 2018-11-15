Villarreal forward, Samuel Chukwueze could make his international bow for Nigeria against South Africa on Saturday per a hint dropped by coach of the team Gernot Rohr after Tuesday’s training.

Chukwueze was handed a first time call up to the senior national team of Nigeria after impressing at Spanish side Villarreal in the Europa League and later in the La Liga.

Speaking after the session, Rohr said Chukwueze is in top shape following his exploits for Villarreal and he believe he can handle the pressure of making his debut if called upon against South Africa.

“ We followed him closely for a while before calling him up. He is in top shape but he is still learning, so we have to be patient with him. Maybe he will play against South Africa and if he plays he can handle the pressure with the help of his talent “, Rohr told Owngoalnigeria.com.

Meanwhile, Rohr is countenancing a second feat on the bounce of qualifying Nigeria’s Super Eagles for a major championship with a match to spare.

The former Germany defender equaled a 20 –year old record when he led the three –time African champions to earn a slot at the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals after a 1-0 defeat of Zambia in Uyo on 10th October 2017 scripted Nigeria’s name on the roster for Russia ahead of final matchday.

Rohr savoured accolades from far and near for his accomplishment, and the Franco-German appears to love it and wants more, with the Super Eagles looking good to earn a ticket to the 2019 Africa Cup finals ahead of the final day of the series. Nigeria won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations title but then failed to qualify for the last two championships.

“Our mission in Johannesburg is simple: qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations. We are not thinking of anything else. We want the ticket in our pocket before the final matchday,” Rohr said in Asaba on Tuesday evening.