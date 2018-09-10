– The Sun News
Latest
10th September 2018 - Mourinho crumbles at Wembley 
10th September 2018 - ATTF elects Nigeria’s Oladapo deputy president
10th September 2018 - Maguire inks new 5-year Leicester deal
10th September 2018 - Rohr targets four points against Libya
10th September 2018 - Who’s afraid of restructuring?
10th September 2018 - 2019: Rivers APC, Tam-George and the rest of us
10th September 2018 - Wrong time to die
10th September 2018 - Jabi building collapse: FG to prosecute fake architects
10th September 2018 - Ohanaeze youths seek FG’s intervention on Ebonyi, Abia erosion menace
10th September 2018 - ASUP demands implementation of white paper on Ondo Poly
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Rohr targets four points against Libya

Rohr targets four points against Libya

— 10th September 2018

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has said he plans to win at least four points off AFCON Group E leaders Libya when both teams clash in a double header next month.

Libya top the standings on four points ahead of South Africa, who also have same points but an inferior goals’ difference.

Nigeria are third on three points after Saturday’s 3-0 win at Seychelles, who are without any points from two games.

The Eagles will welcome the Libyans on October 10 with the return game three days later in Tunisia.

READ ALSO Plan to Islamise Nigeria, a propaganda, says Buhari

“We’re now only a point behind Libya and we have to win when we welcome them. We have to do at least four points against them,” Rohr said.

“They did a good job in South Africa (0-0 with Bafana Bafana in Durban).

“We need a good, big pitch for our wingers and technical football.

“Our injured players like (William) Ekong), Ola Aina and Mikel (Obi) will be back.

“And we now have two new players (from the Seychelles match) – (Samuel) Kalu had a very interesting performance and (Semi) Ajayi did very well as a defender.

“The group is progressing and we are finding new possibilities to replace some of our players.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ARCHITECTS

Jabi building collapse: FG to prosecute fake architects

— 10th September 2018

“The federal government has given us assurances that they will fish out those quack and unregistered architects who are involved in the construction of the building” Marcus Nkire, Abuja In response to a recent building collapse at the Jabi area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, the Federal Government, yesterday, through the Director General of…

  • EROSION

    Ohanaeze youths seek FG’s intervention on Ebonyi, Abia erosion menace

    — 10th September 2018

    “The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide urges the Federal Government to help in the area of erosion control…” Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (OYC) has appealed to the federal government to intervene in the menace perpetrated by erosions in some parts of Ebonyi and Abia States. READ…

  • ASUP

    ASUP demands implementation of white paper on Ondo Poly

    — 10th September 2018

    ASUP described the development as unfortunate, and stressed that the situation has led to the death of many workers in the Polytechnic Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure The Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, Ondo State chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP) has called for immediate release of the White Paper on various panels reports on…

  • APC

    APC mulls restructuring

    — 10th September 2018

    A committee on True Federalism set up by the APC in its report to the immediate-past NWC had made a recommendations on 24 items to balance the federation. • Says FG to implement el-Rufai panel report • Ruling party playing politics with it, says PDP Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday,…

  • NOTHING AGAINST BUHARI

    I’ve nothing against Buhari to warrant police raid – Clark

    — 10th September 2018

    “I have nothing against president Muhammadu Buhari. He is the president of the whole country and not the North alone…” Godwin Tsa, Abuja Elder statesman and leader of the South South, Chief Edwin Clark has said he has nothing against President Muhammadu Buhari to warrant a raid on his Abuja residence by officers of the…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share