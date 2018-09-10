Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has said he plans to win at least four points off AFCON Group E leaders Libya when both teams clash in a double header next month.

Libya top the standings on four points ahead of South Africa, who also have same points but an inferior goals’ difference.

Nigeria are third on three points after Saturday’s 3-0 win at Seychelles, who are without any points from two games.

The Eagles will welcome the Libyans on October 10 with the return game three days later in Tunisia.

“We’re now only a point behind Libya and we have to win when we welcome them. We have to do at least four points against them,” Rohr said.

“They did a good job in South Africa (0-0 with Bafana Bafana in Durban).

“We need a good, big pitch for our wingers and technical football.

“Our injured players like (William) Ekong), Ola Aina and Mikel (Obi) will be back.

“And we now have two new players (from the Seychelles match) – (Samuel) Kalu had a very interesting performance and (Semi) Ajayi did very well as a defender.

“The group is progressing and we are finding new possibilities to replace some of our players.”