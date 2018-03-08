Rohr recalls Omeruo, invites 27 others for Poland, Serbia friendlies

Joe Apu

Nigeria manager, Gernot Rohr has recalled defender Kenneth Omeruo in his list of 28-man squad to battle Poland and Serbia in pre-Fifa World Cup friendly matches later this month.

In addition team captain, Mikel John Obi, midfielder Ogenyi Onazi and playmaker Victor Moses are also listed.

According to thenff.com home-based goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa, who stood between the posts for the very crucial last four World Cup qualifying games (home and away to Cameroon, home to Zambia and away to Algeria), leads the goalkeeping section and will be joined by Spain based Francis Uzoho and Daniel Akpeyi.

Joel Obi is among the midfielders, while two Eagles’ B stalwarts, defender Stephen Eze and forward Gabriel Okechukwu, are also handed opportunities.

Russia-based Brian Idowu, who scored against Argentina on his debut in a friendly in Krasnodar in November last year, and Al Ahly of Egypt’s Junior Ajayi, who earned an Olympic bronze in Brazil in 2016, are also included.

Three-time African champions Nigeria will trade tackles with the Bialo-Czerwoni (White and Red) or Eagles, as the senior national team of Poland is known, at the 43 000-capacity Stadium Wroclaw on Friday, March 23.

Four days later, the Eagles will take to the pitch against the senior national team of Serbia at The Hive, London home ground of Barnet FC and London Bees.

These are the first two in a list of six friendly encounters planned for the Super Eagles by the Nigeria Football Federation ahead of the 21st Fifa World Cup finals in the Russian Federation this summer.