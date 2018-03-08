The Sun News
Latest
8th March 2018 - Rohr recalls Omeruo, invites 27 others for Poland, Serbia friendlies
8th March 2018 - Golf: Torgah leads Eko Challenge Cup
8th March 2018 - Serena confirms return to professional tennis
8th March 2018 - Ways to live well with asthma
8th March 2018 - How to survive noise-induced hearing loss
8th March 2018 - Enjoy your watermelon
8th March 2018 - Biovaccines, South Africa institute partner on vaccine production
8th March 2018 - Probiotics: Friendly bacteria for healthy intestines
8th March 2018 - Marathon race: Its problems
8th March 2018 - Dentist reveals how to reduce gum disease
Home / Sports / Rohr recalls Omeruo, invites 27 others for Poland, Serbia friendlies

Rohr recalls Omeruo, invites 27 others for Poland, Serbia friendlies

— 8th March 2018

Joe Apu

Nigeria manager, Gernot Rohr has recalled defender Kenneth Omeruo in his list of 28-man squad to battle Poland and Serbia in pre-Fifa World Cup friendly matches later this month.
In addition team captain, Mikel John Obi, midfielder Ogenyi Onazi and playmaker Victor Moses are also listed.
According to thenff.com home-based goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa, who stood between the posts for the very crucial last four World Cup qualifying games (home and away to Cameroon, home to Zambia and away to Algeria), leads the goalkeeping section and will be joined by Spain based Francis Uzoho and Daniel Akpeyi.
Joel Obi is among the midfielders, while two Eagles’ B stalwarts, defender Stephen Eze and forward Gabriel Okechukwu, are also handed opportunities.
Russia-based Brian Idowu, who scored against Argentina on his debut in a friendly in Krasnodar in November last year, and Al Ahly of Egypt’s Junior Ajayi, who earned an Olympic bronze in Brazil in 2016, are also included.
Three-time African champions Nigeria will trade tackles with the Bialo-Czerwoni (White and Red) or Eagles, as the senior national team of Poland is known, at the 43 000-capacity Stadium Wroclaw on Friday, March 23.
Four days later, the Eagles will take to the pitch against the senior national team of Serbia at The Hive, London home ground of Barnet FC and London Bees.
These are the first two in a list of six friendly encounters planned for the Super Eagles by the Nigeria Football Federation ahead of the 21st Fifa World Cup finals in the Russian Federation this summer.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ways to live well with asthma

— 8th March 2018

Ngozi Nwabuisi Asthma is a chronic disease involving the airways, also called bronchial tubes, which allow air to come in and out of the lungs. It inflamed  the airways, causing the muscles around the airways to tighten. This condition makes it difficult for air to move in and out of the lungs, causing cough, wheezing…

  • Finalists emerge at Lagos Malta Guinness Maltavator challenge

    — 8th March 2018

    Zika Bobby Five finalists have emerged in the Lagos Maltavator Challenge, a talent-hunt initiative organised by Guinness Nigeria Plc. The finalists, include Stanley Babalola, Oge Nwabueze, Evans Edeha-Ideji, Igboecheonwu Jane Fransisca, Opanubi Toyosi and James James showed physical and mental fitness during the challenge, which held at the National Stadium, in Lagos. Speaking at the…

  • Imo guber: APC‘ll lose if Okorocha field’s son in-law – Uwajimogu

    — 8th March 2018

    Dickson Okafor Senator Ben Uwajimogu, represents Imo North at the National Assembly on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). He has advised the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to heed President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent warning that they should not allow imposition of candidates. Governor Rochas Okorocha has stated at different…

  • Zamfara: Dreaded armed bandit ‘Buharin Daji’ reportedly killed

    — 8th March 2018

    Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusaud Notorious and dreaded armed bandit in Zamfara state, Tsoho Buhari, also known as ‘Buharin Daji’, was reportedly killed Wednesday evening at Nakango village in Dansadau Emirate, Maru local government area of the state. Nakango is a border town between Dansadau Emirate in Zamfara and Birnin Gwari local government area in Kaduna…

  • IMF says Nigeria’s economy still vulnerable to oil shocks

    — 8th March 2018

    …Admits exit from recession The International Monetary Fund (IMF), Wednesday, welcomed Nigeria’s exit from economic recession and lauded its strong buildup in foreign exchange reserves. The Fund said this in a report released on Wednesday in Washington DC, USA, by its Executive Board after the conclusion of Article IV Consultation on Nigeria. According to the…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share