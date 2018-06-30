The Sun News
Latest
30th June 2018 - Rohr provides France with tips about Argentina
30th June 2018 - FG’s cattle ranching initiative
30th June 2018 - Defiant traffickers in soup: Girls rescued as they journey to Cotonou
30th June 2018 - 10 injured in another accident on Otedola Bridge
30th June 2018 - 2019: Demand credible election, Wike tells Labour
30th June 2018 - Mass rape hit Enugu schools: JSS students violated in gang initiations
30th June 2018 - Tales of Horror from Plateau: Butchered, beheaded, escapes
30th June 2018 - External forces likely involved in Plateau killings – Army
30th June 2018 - ADETUNJI OMOTOLA 08149997634
29th June 2018 - 20 doctors, nurses complete trauma care training in Benue
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Rohr provides France with tips about Argentina
ROHR - FRANCE - ARGENTINA

Rohr provides France with tips about Argentina

— 30th June 2018

Super Eagles, manager Gernot Rohr, who is also a French citizen, has offered advice to the French national team ahead of their World Cup round of sixteen clash with Argentina today.

Rohr warned France to beware of Argentina antics when both teams meet today in the round of 16, stating that the Argentines could repeat same thing they did to the Eagles to frustrate the French team.

Rohr revealed that Turkish referee Cuneyt Cakin was fed up with the antics of the Argentina players and even their coach Jorge Sampaoli, as they deliberately delayed

their arrival on the pitch before kickoff and before the start of the second half of their final Group D fixture vs Nigeria on Tuesday.

‘’They are not calm and it starts with the sideline. They were very excited, almost in a trance on every action, aggressive, to claim reds, penalties, fouls …,’’ Rohr told L’Equipe.

‘’They get up at the first opportunity and put a huge pressure on the referee. In addition, they leave the dressing room late, three or four minutes before the match.

‘’We were waiting like kids … When I saw that and they started again at halftime, I

went to see the referee to ask him to go on the pitch. He agreed, he was fed up. ‘’

Rohr added : ‘’I think he (Sampaoli) did not leave because as soon as his portrait appeared in the stadium, it whistled everywhere. He came very, very late.

‘’I went to give him a little gift as before each game but I felt that it was tense. It was quieter after the match. But we must see: there were 50,000 supporters! (Jorge) Burruchaga also told me at the end of the game that the pressure was really very strong …. But these 50,000 supporters can influence the referee too.’’

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Defiant traffickers in soup: Girls rescued as they journey to Cotonou

Defiant traffickers in soup: Girls rescued as they journey to Cotonou

— 30th June 2018

Musa Jibril But for the vigilance of immigration officers at the Gbaji border post on the Badagry Expressway to the Seme border in Lagos State, five female teenagers would have unwittingly passed into enslavement. The victims were intercepted in the process of being smuggled out of the country on the night of Monday, June 19,…

  • OTEDOLA BRIDGE ACCIDENT

    10 injured in another accident on Otedola Bridge

    — 30th June 2018

    Vincent Kalu Barely 24 hours after a fuel tanker exploded on Otedola Bridge, Lagos, killing nine persons and razing 54 vehicles, another accident occurred yesterday in the same area involving two commercial vehicles. No life was lost, but about 10 people sustained injuries, and were rushed to hospital by emergency responders at the scene. The…

  • WIKE - WABBA - LABOUR

    2019: Demand credible election, Wike tells Labour

    — 30th June 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has called on the organised labour to lend its voice to the demand for credible elections in 2019. Governor Wike also urged labour to join other prominent leaders to seek the reorganisation of the nation’s security infrastructure for the safety of Nigerians. He spoke yesterday, at…

  • FEMALE JSS STUDENTS - MASS RAPE - ENUGU SCHOOLS

    Mass rape hit Enugu schools: JSS students violated in gang initiations

    — 30th June 2018

    30 JSS students violated, as police arrest 10 Victims recount grisly gang sex initiation into cults Ngozi Uwujare Parents in the South-East city of Enugu are currently overwhelmed with anxiety arising from a recent exposure of widespread cult membership among female students in Junior Secondary School (JSS) classes. Parents and guardians are especially rattled by the…

  • Tales of Horror from Plateau: Butchered, beheaded, escapes

    Tales of Horror from Plateau: Butchered, beheaded, escapes

    — 30th June 2018

    How 17 family members were butchered 9-month-old baby beheaded How we escaped death – Survivors Henry Umahi and Gyang Bere Take this: Mrs Esther Bitrus lost her husband, two children, grandfather, grandmother, daughter-in- law, brother and the wife. In fact, 17 members of her family were butchered within minutes when killer herdsmen brought agony, sorrow…

Archive

June 2018
S M T W T F S
« May    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share