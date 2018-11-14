Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr is unaware of the notoriority of the FNB Stadium, Johannesburg’s high altitude and the German is prepared to take the players to acclimatize to the weather.

Rohr has insisted on having two training sessions before the game to help the players have a feel of what the altitude will be like on match day.

Already the Nigerian Embassy in South Africa have been contacted to source for a pitch for the team to train on Friday morning before they will have their first and only training at the venue of the match later in the evening.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will arrive Johannesburg on Thursday ahead of their top of the table clash against South Africa on Saturday in the AFCON 2019 Qualifiers.

Nigeria are currently top of their group, one point more than second placed South Africa who were 2-0 winners over Nigeria in the first leg tie of this encounter played in Uyo.