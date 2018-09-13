Super Eagles skipper John Obi Mikel will be in action when Nigeria take on Libya in back to back Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers according to coach of the team Gernot Rohr.

Most Nigerians feared the worst when the Tianjin Teda midfielder asked to be excused from Nigeria’s game against Seychelles as it came at a time when his former Chelsea teammate Victor Moses announced his retirement from the team.

However any talks of Mikel retiring from the team ‎has been laid to rest by Rohr, who confirmed that the captain will be in the team for the game against Libya alongside some other players who were absent for the game against Seychelles.

“By the 10th of October, we will recover our injured players like (William) Ekong, like Ola Aina, Obi Mikel will be fit also”, the coach said after the game against Seychelles.