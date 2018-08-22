– The Sun News
Latest
22nd August 2018 - Rohr inspects Kaduna’s Ahmadu Bello Stadium ahead of Super Eagles’ AFCON qualifiers
22nd August 2018 - UN remembers Kofi Annan
22nd August 2018 - Nigerian community in US to float community bank
22nd August 2018 - Ebonyi opposition and Umahi’s 2019 politics
22nd August 2018 - Hosting data locally eliminates capital flight – Egboye, COO, Rack Centre
22nd August 2018 - Readers’ language clinic (1)
22nd August 2018 - Back from Fujairah, beyond Dubai… on the tickets of the GUO Emperor
22nd August 2018 - Sallah: FRSC deploys personnel, emergency vans on East-West road
22nd August 2018 - US govt. honour Druani on industrialisation/economic growth
22nd August 2018 - Bayelsa govt. appeals for extension of SEEFOR programme
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Rohr inspects Kaduna’s Ahmadu Bello Stadium ahead of Super Eagles’ AFCON qualifiers
qualifiers

Rohr inspects Kaduna’s Ahmadu Bello Stadium ahead of Super Eagles’ AFCON qualifiers

— 22nd August 2018

NAN

Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr, on Wednesday inspected the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna as part of preparations for the team’s qualifiers for the 2019 AFCON, an official has said.

Ademola Olajire, the Director of Communications at the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), said in a statement on Wednesday the inspection was an indication preparations have begun in earnest.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the senior men’s national football team have five matches remaining in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying series.

Nigeria play away to Seychelles in Victoria on Match Day 2 on Sept. 7 and then host Libya’s Mediterranean Knights in Nigeria on Match Day 3 on Oct. 10.

READ ALSO Hosting data locally eliminates capital flight – Egboye, COO, Rack Centre

“The Technical Adviser checked out the facilities at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in company of NFF’s Second Vice President Shehu Dikko and Super Eagles’ Team Administrator Dayo Achor,’’ Olajire said in the statement.

He added that the former Germany defender Rohr would on Friday release his list of invited players for the away clash with Seychelles.

NAN reports that, after hosting Libya, the Super Eagles will visit the Knights three days later, before heading to South Africa for the return tie against the Bafana Bafana on Nov. 17.

The last match of the series will see the three-time African champions hosting Seychelles on March 22.

The Eagles had, in their opening game of the qualifying series in June 2017, lost 0-2 to the Bafana Bafana in Uyo.

NAN reports that the finals of the 2019 AFCON, which is the 32nd edition, are scheduled to be staged in Cameroon in June.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

KOFI

UN remembers Kofi Annan

— 22nd August 2018

NAN The Secretary-General of the UN, Antonio Guterres and staff members, remembered former Secretary-General Kofi Annan on Wednesday, describing him as a leader who put people at the centre of the UN work. During a wreath-laying ceremony in New York, Guterres led staff members in paying respects to Annan, whom they described as the embodiment…

  • COMMUNITY BANK

    Nigerian community in US to float community bank

    — 22nd August 2018

    The Nigerian community in the United States is currently working on a plan to establish a community bank to serve the interest of its members in that country and at home. The proposed bank, Nigeria Federal Credit Union, being promoted by the Nigeria National Association, a non-profit organisation in the US, would be a full-fledged…

  • EBONYI GOVERNOR

    Ebonyi opposition and Umahi’s 2019 politics

    — 22nd August 2018

    The Ebonyi government must know that there is always a limit to which forbearance ceases to be a virtue. Charles Otu It was Henry David Thoreau who said: “It is a characteristic of wisdom not to do desperate things”. This wise counsel ordinarily ought to be the daily meditations of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)…

  • RACK CENTRE

    Hosting data locally eliminates capital flight – Egboye, COO, Rack Centre

    — 22nd August 2018

    Businesses should actually focus on what they are very good at doing and leave the experts like Rack Centre to provide those data centre services for them. Chinenye Anuforo Mr. Ezekiel Egboye is the Chief Operating Officer, Rack Centre, a state-of-the-art Tier III constructed facility certified data centre offering carrier neutral colocation services. It has…

  • EMERGENCY

    Sallah: FRSC deploys personnel, emergency vans on East-West road

    — 22nd August 2018

    NAN The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in  Bayelsa says it has deployed personnel and emergency vans on the East-West road. Mr Ikechukwu Igwe, the Sector Commander in the state, said this on Wednesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yenagoa. Igwe said that the  emergency and tow vans were…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share